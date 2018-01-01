JUST IN
Mapro Industries Ltd.

BSE: 509762 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE848M01019
BSE 10:25 | 25 Aug Mapro Industries Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Mapro Industries Ltd
OPEN 395.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 416.70
VOLUME 2605
52-Week high 395.90
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 332
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 395.90
Sell Qty 497.00
Mapro Industries Ltd. (MAPROINDUSTRIES) - Price History

DATE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE SHARES TRADES
25-08-2015 395.90 395.90 395.90 395.90 2605 7
17-08-2015 419.10 419.30 415.00 416.70 555 34
14-08-2015 418.60 418.60 415.10 415.10 125 5
10-08-2015 418.40 418.40 415.70 415.70 100 4
06-08-2015 419.20 419.20 415.10 415.40 155 12
04-08-2015 418.30 418.30 417.20 417.20 46 3
30-07-2015 418.20 418.20 418.20 418.20 25 1
27-07-2015 419.70 419.70 419.70 419.70 24 1
14-07-2015 440.10 440.10 440.10 440.10 100 1
08-07-2015 429.40 429.50 429.40 429.50 3510 29
06-07-2015 413.40 452.00 413.40 452.00 26 2
24-06-2015 435.10 435.10 435.10 435.10 500 1
22-06-2015 431.10 435.10 431.10 435.10 3002 4
19-06-2015 430.00 430.00 430.00 430.00 3000 7
18-06-2015 431.10 431.10 431.10 431.10 1600 1
17-06-2015 435.10 435.10 429.10 429.90 6600 10
16-06-2015 438.10 439.10 438.10 439.10 8700 10
15-06-2015 420.10 420.10 420.10 420.10 8500 12
12-06-2015 420.10 440.10 420.10 440.10 6855 8
11-06-2015 423.10 424.10 423.10 424.10 7000 5
