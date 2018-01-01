You are here » Home
Mapro Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 509762
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE848M01019
|
BSE
10:25 | 25 Aug
|
Mapro Industries Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Mapro Industries Ltd
|OPEN
|395.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|416.70
|VOLUME
|2605
|52-Week high
|395.90
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|332
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|395.90
|Sell Qty
|497.00
Mapro Industries Ltd. (MAPROINDUSTRIES) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|25-08-2015
|395.90
|395.90
|395.90
|395.90
|2605
|7
|17-08-2015
|419.10
|419.30
|415.00
|416.70
|555
|34
|14-08-2015
|418.60
|418.60
|415.10
|415.10
|125
|5
|10-08-2015
|418.40
|418.40
|415.70
|415.70
|100
|4
|06-08-2015
|419.20
|419.20
|415.10
|415.40
|155
|12
|04-08-2015
|418.30
|418.30
|417.20
|417.20
|46
|3
|30-07-2015
|418.20
|418.20
|418.20
|418.20
|25
|1
|27-07-2015
|419.70
|419.70
|419.70
|419.70
|24
|1
|14-07-2015
|440.10
|440.10
|440.10
|440.10
|100
|1
|08-07-2015
|429.40
|429.50
|429.40
|429.50
|3510
|29
|06-07-2015
|413.40
|452.00
|413.40
|452.00
|26
|2
|24-06-2015
|435.10
|435.10
|435.10
|435.10
|500
|1
|22-06-2015
|431.10
|435.10
|431.10
|435.10
|3002
|4
|19-06-2015
|430.00
|430.00
|430.00
|430.00
|3000
|7
|18-06-2015
|431.10
|431.10
|431.10
|431.10
|1600
|1
|17-06-2015
|435.10
|435.10
|429.10
|429.90
|6600
|10
|16-06-2015
|438.10
|439.10
|438.10
|439.10
|8700
|10
|15-06-2015
|420.10
|420.10
|420.10
|420.10
|8500
|12
|12-06-2015
|420.10
|440.10
|420.10
|440.10
|6855
|8
|11-06-2015
|423.10
|424.10
|423.10
|424.10
|7000
|5
Quick Links for Mapro Industries:
