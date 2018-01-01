Maral Overseas Ltd

Maral Overseas (MOL), a part of LNJ Bhilwara Group, was incorporated in 1989. MOL was jointly promoted by Rajasthan Spinning & Weaving Mills (RSWML) and Hindustan Electro Graphites (HEG), as a 100% export-oriented spinning mill (inst. cap. : 20160 spindles) to manufacture combed cotton yarn. The plant is located in Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh, which is a major cotton-growing region of the co...> More