Maral Overseas Ltd.
|BSE: 521018
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: MARALOVER
|ISIN Code: INE882A01013
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|31.85
|
0.70
(2.25%)
|
OPEN
32.00
|
HIGH
33.10
|
LOW
30.30
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|31.90
|
1.00
(3.24%)
|
OPEN
33.20
|
HIGH
33.20
|
LOW
31.30
|OPEN
|32.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|31.15
|VOLUME
|10264
|52-Week high
|61.50
|52-Week low
|30.30
|P/E
|55.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|132
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|33.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|30.90
|VOLUME
|47170
|52-Week high
|61.40
|52-Week low
|30.65
|P/E
|55.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|132
|Buy Price
|31.75
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|31.90
|Sell Qty
|250.00
|OPEN
|32.00
|CLOSE
|31.15
|VOLUME
|10264
|52-Week high
|61.50
|52-Week low
|30.30
|P/E
|55.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|132
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|33.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|30.90
|VOLUME
|47170
|52-Week high
|61.40
|52-Week low
|30.65
|P/E
|55.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|132.21
|Buy Price
|31.75
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|31.90
|Sell Qty
|250.00
About Maral Overseas Ltd.
Maral Overseas (MOL), a part of LNJ Bhilwara Group, was incorporated in 1989. MOL was jointly promoted by Rajasthan Spinning & Weaving Mills (RSWML) and Hindustan Electro Graphites (HEG), as a 100% export-oriented spinning mill (inst. cap. : 20160 spindles) to manufacture combed cotton yarn. The plant is located in Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh, which is a major cotton-growing region of the co...> More
Maral Overseas Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|132
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.57
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|55.88
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|22.68
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.40
Announcement
-
-
-
-
Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December 2017 I
-
Statement On InvestorS Complaints Status Required To Be Filed Under Regulation 13(3) Of SEBI (Listin
-
Maral Overseas Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|182.86
|169.44
|7.92
|Other Income
|2.61
|3.44
|-24.13
|Total Income
|185.47
|172.88
|7.28
|Total Expenses
|180.35
|156.61
|15.16
|Operating Profit
|5.12
|16.27
|-68.53
|Net Profit
|-2.36
|3.47
|-168.01
|Equity Capital
|41.51
|41.51
|-
Maral Overseas Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|K G Denim
|54.70
|-1.00
|140.31
|RDB Rasayans
|77.70
|-1.40
|137.61
|Kallam Spinning
|31.30
|-0.63
|133.96
|Maral Overseas
|31.85
|2.25
|132.21
|APM Inds.
|55.70
|-0.71
|120.31
|Suryalak. Cott.
|72.05
|-1.30
|120.11
|Premco Global
|354.70
|0.91
|118.47
Maral Overseas Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Maral Overseas Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-13.57%
|-14.25%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-24.35%
|-22.00%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-23.62%
|-21.23%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-17.27%
|-17.04%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-13.69%
|-12.12%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|8.89%
|12.52%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Maral Overseas Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|30.30
|
|33.10
|Week Low/High
|30.30
|
|37.00
|Month Low/High
|30.30
|
|42.00
|YEAR Low/High
|30.30
|
|62.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.06
|
|170.00
Quick Links for Maral Overseas:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices