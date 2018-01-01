JUST IN
Maral Overseas Ltd.

BSE: 521018 Sector: Industrials
NSE: MARALOVER ISIN Code: INE882A01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 31.85 0.70
(2.25%)
OPEN

32.00

 HIGH

33.10

 LOW

30.30
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 31.90 1.00
(3.24%)
OPEN

33.20

 HIGH

33.20

 LOW

31.30
OPEN 32.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 31.15
VOLUME 10264
52-Week high 61.50
52-Week low 30.30
P/E 55.88
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 132
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Maral Overseas Ltd.

Maral Overseas (MOL), a part of LNJ Bhilwara Group, was incorporated in 1989. MOL was jointly promoted by Rajasthan Spinning & Weaving Mills (RSWML) and Hindustan Electro Graphites (HEG), as a 100% export-oriented spinning mill (inst. cap. : 20160 spindles) to manufacture combed cotton yarn. The plant is located in Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh, which is a major cotton-growing region of the co...

Maral Overseas Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   132
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.57
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 55.88
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 22.68
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.40
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Maral Overseas Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 182.86 169.44 7.92
Other Income 2.61 3.44 -24.13
Total Income 185.47 172.88 7.28
Total Expenses 180.35 156.61 15.16
Operating Profit 5.12 16.27 -68.53
Net Profit -2.36 3.47 -168.01
Equity Capital 41.51 41.51 -
Maral Overseas Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
K G Denim 54.70 -1.00 140.31
RDB Rasayans 77.70 -1.40 137.61
Kallam Spinning 31.30 -0.63 133.96
Maral Overseas 31.85 2.25 132.21
APM Inds. 55.70 -0.71 120.31
Suryalak. Cott. 72.05 -1.30 120.11
Premco Global 354.70 0.91 118.47
Maral Overseas Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.95
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.01
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 19.99
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.05
Maral Overseas Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -13.57% -14.25% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -24.35% -22.00% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -23.62% -21.23% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -17.27% -17.04% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -13.69% -12.12% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 8.89% 12.52% 17.24% 19.02%

Maral Overseas Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 30.30
33.10
Week Low/High 30.30
37.00
Month Low/High 30.30
42.00
YEAR Low/High 30.30
62.00
All TIME Low/High 4.06
170.00

