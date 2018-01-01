Maral Overseas Ltd.

MARAL OVERSEAS LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2005-2006 CHAIRMAN'S REPORT Dear Shareholders, India has performed excellently yet again. The initial estimate of India's Real GDP growth in 2005-06 is 8.1%. For the textile industry, there has been another positive; dismantling of quota restrictions on 1st January, 2005, with the expiry of the Multi- Fibre Agreement, has provided opportunities for Indian players who have the scale and the ability to consistently produce yarn, fabric and garments, that meet increasingly demanding global standards. These developments present us with both opportunities and challenges. Your Company has done well to leverage this opportunity by focusing on building fresh capacities and consolidating the operations. The margins have been under pressure in the last few years and we are expecting the trend to continue in the future also. Our continued efforts in upgrading and modernising of operations in the past have borne results, and with investments lined up for a captive thermal power project, we can further increase productivity and secure attractive price points, so as to continue increasing operational efficiencies. It is not an easy task in a market as competitive as textiles. But if anyone can do it, it has to be your Company's employees. Time and time again they have risen to challenges. And I am confident that the elixir of growth will stimulate the best out of them in the years to come. Your Company is confident of getting the best out of its larger, more consolidated and technologically modern operations, to further leverage the goodwill that its products enjoy in global markets. I am therefore looking forward to a better performance in 2006-07. May I request you to bestow your good wishes upon all those at Maral Overseas Limited, who are responsible for making this growth possible? And please allow me to express my heartfelt thanks and gratitude for your continuing support. India will grow. And with it, Maral Overseas Limited. Jai Hind! Ravi Jhunjhunwala Chairman