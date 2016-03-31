Maral Overseas Ltd.

Your Directors are pleased to present the Twenty Eighth Annual Report of your Companyon business and operations along with the audited financial statements and the auditor'sreport for the financial year ended 31st March 2017.

Financial Results

31.03.17 31.03.16 Current Year Previous Year Turnover 666.44 618.83 Profit/(Loss) before Tax 22.21 13.60 Less: Taxation 7.26 3.39 Profit / (Loss) after Tax 14.95 10.21 Add: Balance brought forward from previous year (39.54) (49.75) (24.59) (39.54)

Number of meetings of the Board

Particulars of the meetings held during the year along with details regarding themeetings attended by the directors form part of the Corporate Governance Report.

The composition of the Board and its committees has also been given in detail in thereport on Corporate Governance.

Dividend

In view of the accumulated losses your Directors do not propose any dividend for thefinancial year ended 31st March 2017.

Your Directors in their previous report had informed the members that the request madeto the Central Government seeking relief from the fourth proviso of Section 123(1) of theCompanies Act 2013 was not accepted in view of the carried over previous losses andaccordingly the payment of dividend on cumulative Redeemable Preference shares (CRPS)issued by the Company was not recommended. Since the carried over previous losses are notyet fully set off in the year under review your directors do not recommend the payment ofdividend on CRPS issued by the Company.

Your Directors are hopeful that good performance by the Company during the year underreview would continue and your Company would be able to wipe out the carried over lossesduring the current financial year and shall be able to meet its obligations includingarrears of dividend on CRPS.

Operations

Your Directors inform the members that during the year under review your Companydespite difficult economic conditions prevailing in both domestic and internationalmarkets recorded reasonably good performance.

The Company achieved a Turnover of ' 666.44 crore for the year ended 31st March 2017against ' 618.83 crore in the previous year ended 31st March 2016. The Company achieveda net profit of ' 14.95 crore against ' 10.21 crore in the previous year.

During the period under review your Company has been able to achieve production of18252 MT of cotton yarn (18596 MT) 2531

MT of dyed yarn (2402 MT) 4542 MT of grey knitted fabric (3726 MT) 5611 MT ofprocessed fabric (4807 MT) and 43.59 lac pieces of garments (31.21 lac pieces) withoutany expansion in capacity.

Though the demonetization affected the economy of the Country your Company hassucceeded in maintaining its profitability in both yarn and fabric segments. The Companyin order to maintain presence in the market continued to spin blended yarn mainly valueadded yarn.

The fabric division of your company also reported good performance and increased itsprofitability significantly during the year.

However the garment segment continued to remain sluggish with international marketsweak due to political & social conditions.

Your Directors are hopeful that the current economic momentum will continue and withthe completion of the ongoing modernization programme your Company would improve itsperformance and profitability.

Industry Scenario

Indian textile industry is one of India's oldest industries and has a formidablepresence in the national economy. It has earned a unique place in our country. It has animage of self-reliant industry from the production of raw materials to the delivery offinished products with good value addition at each stage of processing which forms amajor contribution to the country's economy.

Cotton production in India for the season 2016-17 is expected to be around 342 lac asagainst 351 lac bales estimated by Cotton Advisory Board at the beginning of the season.However the production is expected to grow by two percent to 348 lac bales in 2017-18.The prices of cotton in India the world's largest producer have firmed up on fallingsupplies in the spot markets. Prices are expected to remain range bound with farmersholding the crop due to lack of cash flow in the market which in turn had also narroweddown the gap between international and domestic prices. Indian mills are increasinglyseeking to buy overseas cotton which yields better yarn and lower wastage as a rise inprices of domestic output makes local fibre commercially unviable.

The Government has taken various initiatives for the development of textile industry.The Government's flagship Amended Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme (ATUFS) receives anallocation of ' 2013 crore for 2017-18. This is a welcome move and provides impetus forinvestment in the textile and apparel sector. The Government initiative for doublingfarmer's income skilling the youth development of infrastructure to provide end to endsolution by integrating rail road air and sea would greatly benefit the textile industrythat is spread across the nation.

Modernization and Expansion

Your directors feel pleasure in informing the members that the capital expenditure of '16 crore for modernization of the unit balancing capacity has been completed during theyear under review. This has resulted in improving the efficiency of production and qualityof the products and better utilization of installed capacity leading to higherprofitability.

Further your directors in their previous report have informed about capex plan of Rs.80 crore for modernization and diversification. Your directors are glad to inform that theabove capex programme had been approved by the CDR-EG and the same has been undertaken forimplementation during the current financial year. Your Company is planning to installin-house printing facility to achieve further value addition and capacity enhancement meetin fabrics besides other capital expenditure.

Your directors are hopeful that with the implementation of the above programs yourCompany would be able to realise value addition as well as offer a wider range of productswith focus on quality.

Further Directors in order to ensure effective working and seamless flow ofinformation have decided to replace the existing ERP system of the Company at a cost of '5 crore. Accordingly the Company has been working with Datatex of Israel for its softwareNOW.

No material changes have occurred between the end of the financial year till the dateof the report which will affect the financial position of the Company.

Corporate Social Responsibility

Your Company's CSR initiative is not only based on the principle of obligation but acommitment as a socially responsible organization. In line with this commitment theCompany is continuing with its project of providing education to girl child by mobilizingand motivating nonschool going girls from economically and socially backward families.Your Company fulfils the dreams of underprivileged girl child who are living with the hopethat someday someone would reach out to them to fulfil their dreams and aspirations.During the year your Company continued to provide education to girl child through themedium of 30 learning centres.

Your Company in order to provide basic needs to the community in its vicinity hadprovided drinking water to a Village situated close to Sarovar unit by laying a pipeline.Further the Company continue to provide excellent facilities to Vivekanand Vidya Viharschool. These improved facilities help the students to bring out their best in variousactivities. The Company also participates in the promotion and development of traditionalarts and handicrafts.

The detail of the CSR spend by the Company is enclosed as Annexure - I forming part ofthis report.

Annual Return

Pursuant to section 92 of the companies Act 2013 read with Rule 12 of The Companies(Management and administration) Rules 2014 the Annual Return is attached as Annexure -II.

Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

Your Directors inform the members that Smt. Archana Capoor was appointed as anAdditional Director in the category of Independent Director for the first tenure of 5years w.e.f 6th November 2015 which was further approved by the members in the AnnualGeneral Meeting held on 29th September 2016. Smt. Archana Capoor brings with her vastexperience in the field of Finance and Market Research.

Shri Shantanu Agarwal Director retires by rotation and being eligible offers himselffor reappointment.

Your Directors further inform the members that declaration has been received fromIndependent Directors at the beginning of the financial year stating that they meet thecriteria of independence as specified under sub-section (6) of Section 149 of theCompanies Act 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and disclosureRequirements) Regulations 2015 with the Stock Exchanges.

None of the Directors of the Company are disqualified as per the provisions of Section164 of the Companies Act 2013. The Directors have made necessary disclosures as requiredunder various provisions of the Companies Act 2013

Directors' Appointment and Remuneration Policy

Pursuant to the provision of Section 178 of the Companies Act 2013 and Schedule IIPart D the role of the nomination and remuneration committee the Board of Directors onthe recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee has framed a policy for theappointment of Directors and Senior Management and their remuneration. The policy formspart of the Board Report as given in Annexure III.

Annual Evaluation by the Board

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations andDisclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 annual evaluation has been done by the Boardof its own performance its Committees and the individual Directors. The manner ofevaluation is mentioned in the Nomination and Remuneration policy which forms part ofBoard Report.

Further every Independent Director of the Company is familiarized with the Companytheir roles rights responsibilities in the Company nature of the industry in which theCompany operates business model of the Company etc. through various programmes.

Particulars of Loans Guarantees or Investments

Details of loans Guarantees and Investments are given in the notes to the FinancialStatements at appropriate places.

Particulars of Contracts or Arrangements with Related Parties

All contracts / arrangements / transaction entered into by the Company during thefinancial year with related parties are on arm's length basis and in the ordinary courseof business. During the financial year there was no material contract or arrangemententered into by the Company with any of the related party. Your Directors draw attentionof the members to note 2.9.8 to the financial statement which contain particulars withrespect to related parties. The policy on dealing with the Related Party Transactions asapproved by the Board of Directors is disclosed on the website of the Company under thefollowing link:

http://maraloverseas.com/pdf/Policy_on_Related_Party_Transaction.

pdf

Further prior omnibus approval from the Audit Committee are obtained for thetransactions which are repetitive and normal course in nature and in accordance with theRelated Party Transaction policy. The disclosures are made to the Audit Committee and theBoard of Directors on a quarterly basis.

Significant and Material Orders Passed by the Regulators or Courts.

There was no significant and material order passed by the regulators or courts duringthe year.

Auditors Appointment

Statutory Auditors

M/s. Doogar & Associates Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 000561N) andM/s. Ashim & Associates Chartered Accountants (Firm registration No.006064N) shallretire at the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting and shall not be eligiblefor re-appointment pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act 2013and rules made thereunder.

Your Directors have recommended the appointment of M/s. S.S. Kothari Mehta & Co.Chartered Accountants New Delhi (Firm Registration No. 000756N) and M/s. P. K. Deora& Co. Chartered Accountants New Delhi (Firm Registration No. 004167N) as JointStatutory Auditors of the Company to hold office for a period of 5 consecutive years fromthe conclusion of the 28th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held inthe year 2017 till the conclusion of 33rd Annual General Meeting to be held in the year2022 and subject to ratification by members at every subsequent Annual General Meeting.

M/s. S.S. Kothari Mehta & Co. Chartered Accountants New Delhi (Firm RegistrationNo. 000756N) and M/s. P. K. Deora & Co. Chartered Accountants New Delhi (FirmRegistration No. 004167N) have confirmed their eligibility under Section 141 of theCompanies Act 2013 and the Rules framed thereunder.

The observations of the Auditors if any are explained wherever necessary in theappropriate notes to the accounts. The Auditors' Report does not contain qualificationreservation or adverse remark.

Internal Auditors

Pursuant to section 138 of the Companies Act 2013 read with The Companies (Accounts)Rules 2014 the Company has appointed M/s BGJC & Associates Chartered Accountantsand M/s. Sarat Jain & Co. as the Internal Auditors of the Company.

The role of internal auditors includes but not limited to review of internal auditobservations and monitoring of implementation of corrective actions required reviewing ofvarious policies and ensure its proper implementation reviewing of SOPs and thereamendments if any.

Secretarial Auditor

Pursuant to Section 204 of the Companies Act 2013 read with The Companies (Appointmentand Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014 the Company had appointed Shri D.P.Gupta Practicing Company Secretary holding Membership No.FCS 2411 and also holdingCertificate of Practice No. 1509 issued by the Institute of Companies Secretaries of Indiaas the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the year ending 31st March 2017.

The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain qualification reservation or adverseremark.

The Report of Secretarial Audit is annexed as Annexure IV.

Cost Auditor

Pursuant to Section 148 of the Companies Act 2013 read with The Companies (CostRecords and Audit) Amendment Rules 2014 textile Companies are required to get their costrecords audited. In this connection the Board of Directors of the Company on thecommendation of Audit Committee had approved the appointment of M/s K. G. Goyal & Co.as the Cost Auditor of the Company for the year ending 31st March 2017. The remunerationpaid to the cost auditor is required to be ratified by the shareholders.

Risk Management

The Company has identified various risks associated with the business. The Company hasadopted a risk management policy which acts as an effective tool in mitigating the variousrisks to which the businesses are exposed. The risk management policies cover areas suchas Environment Health & Safety Statutory Compliances and Returns Energy On TimePerformance Quality Commodity Pricing Outsourcing Budgeting and Planning GovernmentPolicies etc. The risks identified by the business are systematically addressed to theBoard through mitigating actions on a continuous basis.

Further the policy aims at creating and protecting shareholders value by minimizingthreats and weaknesses and identifying and maximizing opportunities. Pursuant to thepolicy your Directors periodically review the risks associated with the business or whichthreaten the prospects of the Company.

Corporate Governance

Good Corporate Governance is more of a priority than a mere legal obligation. Itinvolves the commitment to run the business in most ethical and transparent manner. Ithelps to build the confidence of the investors and to establish healthy relationship withall the stakeholders. Apart from the mandatory practice the Company adopts variousvoluntary practices to ensure transparency and accountability at highest level. TheCompany's vision of achieving its objectives is in line with its consideration forenvironment safety and people.

Report on Corporate Governance along with the Certificate of Auditors M/s. Doogar& Associates and M/s. Ashim & Associates Chartered Accountants confirmingcompliance of conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under Point E of Schedule Vof SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 forms part ofthe Annual Report.

Whistle Blower Policy

The Company in order to provide mechanism to disclose any unethical and improperpractices or any other alleged wrongful conduct or matter of concern in area of accountsfinance management operations employment or any other misconduct in the Company hadlaid down a Vigil Mechanism also known as Whistle Blower Policy to deal with the instanceof fraud and mismanagement if any.

The Company had appointed the nodal officer to whom the complaints can be made. Inexceptional cases an opportunity is provided to the Whistle Blower to make a direct appealto the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

The policy safeguards the whistle Blower from being victimized. The policy has beendisclosed on the website of the Company the link of which is given hereunder:

http://www.maraloverseas.com/pdf/Whistle_Blower_Policy.pdf Management Discussion andAnalysis Report

Management Discussion and Analysis Report as required by Schedule V of Regulation34(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations) 2015 formspart of the Annual Report.

Internal Control Systems

The Company has well placed internal control system which ensures proper safeguard ofall assets prevention and detection of frauds and errors and that all the transactions arerecorded and reported correctly.

The Audit committee quarterly reviews the Executive summary on the internal auditfindings along with the recommendations and management comments. Further the Action TakenReport/ Compliances as discussed in the previous meeting is placed in the next meetingalong with the detailed report. The Internal Auditors also ensure proper compliance of allpolicies and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) adopted by the Company. InternalAuditors report directly to the Audit Committee of the Board.

The Company's internal control systems comprise of audit and compliance by in-housestaff supplemented by internal audit checks by the Internal Auditors.

Energy Conservation Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

The information required to be disclosed pursuant to Section 134(3) (m) of theCompanies Act 2013 read with the Rules 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 isgiven in Annexure - V forming part of this Report.

Particulars of Employees

The information pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointmentand Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014 the relevant statement is annexedas Annexure - VI

Further disclosures pursuant to Rule 5(2) of the Companies

(Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014 the statementshowing the name along with the particulars of top ten employees along with the employeesdrawing remuneration in excess of the limits is annexed as Annexure - VII.

Directors' Responsibility Statement

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act 2013 the Directors state that:

- in the preparation of the Annual Accounts the applicable Accounting Standards havebeen followed and no material departures have been made from the same;

- appropriate Accounting Policies have been applied consistently and they have madejudgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair viewof the state of affairs of the Company on 31st March 2017 and of the Profit and Loss ofthe Company for the year ended on that date;

- proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accountingrecords in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 for safeguarding theassets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

- the Annual Accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis.

- that proper internal financial controls were in place and that the financial controlswere adequate and were operating effectively.

- that systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were inplace and were adequate and operating effectively.

Acknowledgements

Your Directors place on record their acknowledgement and sincere appreciation to allour clients customers vendors dealers bankers investors other business associatesCentral and State Government for their continued support and encouragement during the yearand their confidence towards the management. We would also like to thank employees at alllevels for their hard work dedication and commitment.