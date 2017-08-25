You are here » Home » » Maral Overseas Ltd
Maral Overseas Ltd.
|BSE: 521018
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: MARALOVER
|ISIN Code: INE882A01013
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|31.85
|
0.70
(2.25%)
|
OPEN
32.00
|
HIGH
33.10
|
LOW
30.30
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|31.85
|
0.95
(3.07%)
|
OPEN
33.20
|
HIGH
33.20
|
LOW
31.30
|OPEN
|32.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|31.15
|VOLUME
|10264
|52-Week high
|61.50
|52-Week low
|30.30
|P/E
|55.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|132
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|33.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|30.90
|VOLUME
|47170
|52-Week high
|61.40
|52-Week low
|30.65
|P/E
|55.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|132
|Buy Price
|31.75
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|31.90
|Sell Qty
|250.00
|OPEN
|32.00
|CLOSE
|31.15
|VOLUME
|10264
|52-Week high
|61.50
|52-Week low
|30.30
|P/E
|55.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|132
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|33.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|30.90
|VOLUME
|47170
|52-Week high
|61.40
|52-Week low
|30.65
|P/E
|55.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|132.21
|Buy Price
|31.75
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|31.90
|Sell Qty
|250.00
Maral Overseas Ltd. (MARALOVER) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|AGM DATE
|REMARKS
|11-08-2017
|AGM
|22-09-2017
Maral Overseas Ltd has informed BSE that the Registe...
|11-08-2016
|AGM
|29-09-2016
AGM 29.09.2016Maral Overseas Ltd has informed BSE re...
|07-08-2015
|AGM
|23-09-2015
AGM 23/09/2015Maral Overseas Ltd has informed BSE re...
|06-08-2014
|AGM
|26-09-2014
Maral Overseas Ltd has informed BSE that in terms of...
|26-07-2013
|AGM
|30-09-2013
Maral Overseas Limited has informed the Exchange tha...
