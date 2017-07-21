JUST IN
Maral Overseas Ltd.

BSE: 521018 Sector: Industrials
NSE: MARALOVER ISIN Code: INE882A01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 31.85 0.70
(2.25%)
OPEN

32.00

 HIGH

33.10

 LOW

30.30
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 31.85 0.95
(3.07%)
OPEN

33.20

 HIGH

33.20

 LOW

31.30
OPEN 32.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 31.15
VOLUME 10264
52-Week high 61.50
52-Week low 30.30
P/E 55.88
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 132
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Maral Overseas Ltd. (MARALOVER) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE REMARKS
19-01-2018 Board Meeting Dear Sir,This is to inform you that in pursuance to regulation 29 read w...
01-11-2017 Board Meeting Dear Sir,This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors ...
09-08-2017 Board Meeting Quarterly ResultsThis is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Di...
27-04-2017 Board Meeting Sub: Convening of Board Meeting for considering Audited Financial Result...
20-01-2017 Board Meeting Maral Overseas Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Direc...
27-10-2016 Board Meeting Maral Overseas Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Direc...
03-08-2016 Board Meeting Maral Overseas Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Direc...
10-05-2016 Board Meeting Maral Overseas Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Direc...
28-01-2016 Board Meeting Maral Overseas Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Direc...
06-11-2015 Board Meeting Maral Overseas Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Direc...
21-07-2015 Board Meeting Maral Overseas Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Direc...
05-05-2015 Board Meeting Dividend on Preference Shares & Audited Results
28-01-2015 Board Meeting Maral Overseas Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Direc...
05-11-2014 Board Meeting Maral Overseas Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Direc...
25-07-2014 Board Meeting Maral Overseas Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Direc...
22-04-2014 Board Meeting Maral Overseas Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Direc...
03-02-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
29-10-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
23-07-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
30-04-2013 Board Meeting Maral Overseas Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Direc...
22-01-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

