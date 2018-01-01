You are here » Home
» » Maral Overseas Ltd
Maral Overseas Ltd.
|BSE: 521018
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: MARALOVER
|ISIN Code: INE882A01013
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
31.85
|
0.70
(2.25%)
|
OPEN
32.00
|
HIGH
33.10
|
LOW
30.30
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
31.85
|
0.95
(3.07%)
|
OPEN
33.20
|
HIGH
33.20
|
LOW
31.30
|OPEN
|32.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|31.15
|VOLUME
|10264
|52-Week high
|61.50
|52-Week low
|30.30
|P/E
|55.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|132
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|33.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|30.90
|VOLUME
|47170
|52-Week high
|61.40
|52-Week low
|30.65
|P/E
|55.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|132
|Buy Price
|31.75
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|31.90
|Sell Qty
|250.00
|OPEN
|32.00
|CLOSE
|31.15
|VOLUME
|10264
|52-Week high
|61.50
|52-Week low
|30.30
|P/E
|55.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|132
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|33.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|30.90
|VOLUME
|47170
|52-Week high
|61.40
|52-Week low
|30.65
|P/E
|55.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|132.21
|Buy Price
|31.75
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|31.90
|Sell Qty
|250.00
Maral Overseas Ltd. (MARALOVER) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|SPLIT DATE - BSE
|SPLIT DATE - NSE
|FROM
|TO
|No record found.
Quick Links for Maral Overseas: