JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Maral Overseas Ltd

Maral Overseas Ltd.

BSE: 521018 Sector: Industrials
NSE: MARALOVER ISIN Code: INE882A01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 31.85 0.70
(2.25%)
OPEN

32.00

 HIGH

33.10

 LOW

30.30
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 31.85 0.95
(3.07%)
OPEN

33.20

 HIGH

33.20

 LOW

31.30
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 32.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 31.15
VOLUME 10264
52-Week high 61.50
52-Week low 30.30
P/E 55.88
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 132
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 32.00
CLOSE 31.15
VOLUME 10264
52-Week high 61.50
52-Week low 30.30
P/E 55.88
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 132
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Filter:

Maral Overseas Ltd. (MARALOVER) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 62.94 67.65 72.36
Reserves 53.43 38.08 26.79
Total Shareholders Funds 116.37 105.73 99.15
Secured Loans 204.18 207.42 195.84
Unsecured Loans 8.77 7.73 7.69
Total Debt 212.95 215.15 203.53
Total Liabilities 329.32 320.88 302.68
Application of Funds
Gross Block 478.65 453.20 450.13
Capital Work in Progress 3.02 11.00 2.88
Investments 0.13 0.13 0.13
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 151.31 123.17 97.38
Sundry Debtors 59.15 47.71 43.47
Cash and Bank 1.75 3.58 6.98
Loans and Advances 34.13 35.32 44.07
Total Current Assets 246.34 209.78 191.90
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 75.38 50.03 59.55
Provisions 2.80 3.23 4.14
Net Current Assets 168.16 156.52 128.21
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 329.32 320.87 302.68
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Maral Overseas: