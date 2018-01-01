JUST IN
Maral Overseas Ltd.

BSE: 521018 Sector: Industrials
NSE: MARALOVER ISIN Code: INE882A01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 31.85 0.70
(2.25%)
32.00

33.10

30.30
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 31.85 0.95
(3.07%)
33.20

33.20

31.30
Maral Overseas Ltd. (MARALOVER) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2017 2016 2015
Net Sales 666.44 618.83 648.43
Operating Profit 60.32 58.12 72.22
Other Income 15.15 14.04 16.23
Interest 15.52 19.26 19.25
Depreciation 22.59 25.26 35.40
Profit Before Tax 22.21 13.60 17.57
Tax 7.26 3.39 0.87
Profit After Tax 14.95 10.21 16.70
 
Share Capital 62.94 67.65 72.36
Reserves 53.43 38.08 26.79
Net Worth 116.37 105.73 99.15
Loans 212.95 215.15 203.53
Gross Block 478.65 453.20 450.13
Investments 0.13 0.13 0.13
Cash 1.75 3.58 6.98
Debtors 59.15 47.71 43.47
Net Working Capital 168.16 156.52 128.21
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) 9.05 9.39 11.14
Net Profit Margin (%) 2.24 1.65 2.58
Earning Per Share (Rs) 3.60 2.46 3.48
Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00 0.00
