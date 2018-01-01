You are here » Home » » Maral Overseas Ltd
Maral Overseas Ltd.
|BSE: 521018
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: MARALOVER
|ISIN Code: INE882A01013
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|31.85
|
0.70
(2.25%)
|
OPEN
32.00
|
HIGH
33.10
|
LOW
30.30
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|31.85
|
0.95
(3.07%)
|
OPEN
33.20
|
HIGH
33.20
|
LOW
31.30
Filter:
Maral Overseas Ltd. (MARALOVER) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Net Sales
|666.44
|618.83
|648.43
|Operating Profit
|60.32
|58.12
|72.22
|Other Income
|15.15
|14.04
|16.23
|Interest
|15.52
|19.26
|19.25
|Depreciation
|22.59
|25.26
|35.40
|Profit Before Tax
|22.21
|13.60
|17.57
|Tax
|7.26
|3.39
|0.87
|Profit After Tax
|14.95
|10.21
|16.70
|Share Capital
|62.94
|67.65
|72.36
|Reserves
|53.43
|38.08
|26.79
|Net Worth
|116.37
|105.73
|99.15
|Loans
|212.95
|215.15
|203.53
|Gross Block
|478.65
|453.20
|450.13
|Investments
|0.13
|0.13
|0.13
|Cash
|1.75
|3.58
|6.98
|Debtors
|59.15
|47.71
|43.47
|Net Working Capital
|168.16
|156.52
|128.21
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|9.05
|9.39
|11.14
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|2.24
|1.65
|2.58
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|3.60
|2.46
|3.48
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
