Maral Overseas Ltd.
|BSE: 521018
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: MARALOVER
|ISIN Code: INE882A01013
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|31.85
|
0.70
(2.25%)
|
OPEN
32.00
|
HIGH
33.10
|
LOW
30.30
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|31.85
|
0.95
(3.07%)
|
OPEN
33.20
|
HIGH
33.20
|
LOW
31.30
|OPEN
|32.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|31.15
|VOLUME
|10264
|52-Week high
|61.50
|52-Week low
|30.30
|P/E
|55.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|132
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|33.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|30.90
|VOLUME
|47170
|52-Week high
|61.40
|52-Week low
|30.65
|P/E
|55.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|132
|Buy Price
|31.75
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|31.90
|Sell Qty
|250.00
Filter:
Maral Overseas Ltd. (MARALOVER) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|666.70
|619.09
|648.63
|Excise Duty
|0.26
|0.26
|0.20
|Net Sales
|666.44
|618.83
|648.43
|Other Income
|15.15
|14.04
|16.23
|Stock Adjustments
|5.63
|-4.99
|-3.39
|Total Income
|687.22
|627.88
|661.27
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|406.17
|359.00
|385.36
|Power & Fuel Cost
|48.27
|51.88
|45.24
|Employee Cost
|86.45
|76.80
|64.95
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|42.64
|38.85
|51.84
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|29.13
|26.92
|26.14
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|14.23
|16.31
|15.52
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|626.89
|569.76
|589.05
|Operating Profit
|60.32
|58.12
|72.22
|Interest
|15.52
|19.26
|19.25
|Gross Profit
|44.80
|38.86
|52.97
|Depreciation
|22.59
|25.26
|35.40
|Profit Before Tax
|22.21
|13.60
|17.57
|Tax
|7.26
|3.39
|0.87
|Net Profit
|14.95
|10.21
|16.70
