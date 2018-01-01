JUST IN
Maral Overseas Ltd.

BSE: 521018 Sector: Industrials
NSE: MARALOVER ISIN Code: INE882A01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 31.85 0.70
(2.25%)
OPEN

32.00

 HIGH

33.10

 LOW

30.30
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 31.85 0.95
(3.07%)
OPEN

33.20

 HIGH

33.20

 LOW

31.30
Maral Overseas Ltd. (MARALOVER) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Sales Turnover 666.70 619.09 648.63
Excise Duty 0.26 0.26 0.20
Net Sales 666.44 618.83 648.43
Other Income 15.15 14.04 16.23
Stock Adjustments 5.63 -4.99 -3.39
Total Income 687.22 627.88 661.27
Expenditure
Raw Materials 406.17 359.00 385.36
Power & Fuel Cost 48.27 51.88 45.24
Employee Cost 86.45 76.80 64.95
Other Manufacturing Expenses 42.64 38.85 51.84
Selling and Administration Expenses 29.13 26.92 26.14
Miscellaneous Expenses 14.23 16.31 15.52
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 626.89 569.76 589.05
Operating Profit 60.32 58.12 72.22
Interest 15.52 19.26 19.25
Gross Profit 44.80 38.86 52.97
Depreciation 22.59 25.26 35.40
Profit Before Tax 22.21 13.60 17.57
Tax 7.26 3.39 0.87
Net Profit 14.95 10.21 16.70
