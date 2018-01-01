JUST IN
Maral Overseas Ltd.

BSE: 521018 Sector: Industrials
NSE: MARALOVER ISIN Code: INE882A01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 31.85 0.70
(2.25%)
OPEN

32.00

 HIGH

33.10

 LOW

30.30
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 31.85 0.95
(3.07%)
OPEN

33.20

 HIGH

33.20

 LOW

31.30
Maral Overseas Ltd. (MARALOVER) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 182.86 140.34 157.82 188.96 169.44
Other Income 2.61 1.80 4.62 5.56 3.44
Total Income 185.47 142.14 162.44 194.52 172.88
Expenditure 180.35 132.05 151.53 180.04 156.61
Operating Profit 5.12 10.09 10.91 14.48 16.27
Interest 4.31 4.63 5.05 4.39 4.27
PBDT 0.81 5.46 5.86 10.09 12.00
Depreciation 4.52 4.59 4.53 4.29 5.82
PBT -2.86 1.03 0.83 5.80 5.12
Tax -0.50 0.21 0.29 2.43 1.65
Net Profit -2.36 0.82 0.54 3.37 3.47
EPS (Rs) -0.57 0.20 0.13 0.70 0.84
