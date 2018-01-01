You are here » Home
Maral Overseas Ltd.
|BSE: 521018
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: MARALOVER
|ISIN Code: INE882A01013
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
31.85
|
0.70
(2.25%)
|
OPEN
32.00
|
HIGH
33.10
|
LOW
30.30
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
31.85
|
0.95
(3.07%)
|
OPEN
33.20
|
HIGH
33.20
|
LOW
31.30
|OPEN
|32.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|31.15
|VOLUME
|10264
|52-Week high
|61.50
|52-Week low
|30.30
|P/E
|55.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|132
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|33.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|30.90
|VOLUME
|47170
|52-Week high
|61.40
|52-Week low
|30.65
|P/E
|55.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|132
|Buy Price
|31.75
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|31.90
|Sell Qty
|250.00
Maral Overseas Ltd. (MARALOVER) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|182.86
|140.34
|157.82
|188.96
|169.44
|Other Income
|2.61
|1.80
|4.62
|5.56
|3.44
|Total Income
|185.47
|142.14
|162.44
|194.52
|172.88
|Expenditure
|180.35
|132.05
|151.53
|180.04
|156.61
|Operating Profit
|5.12
|10.09
|10.91
|14.48
|16.27
|Interest
|4.31
|4.63
|5.05
|4.39
|4.27
|PBDT
|0.81
|5.46
|5.86
|10.09
|12.00
|Depreciation
|4.52
|4.59
|4.53
|4.29
|5.82
|PBT
|-2.86
|1.03
|0.83
|5.80
|5.12
|Tax
|-0.50
|0.21
|0.29
|2.43
|1.65
|Net Profit
|-2.36
|0.82
|0.54
|3.37
|3.47
|EPS (Rs)
|-0.57
|0.20
|0.13
|0.70
|0.84
