Maral Overseas Ltd.
|BSE: 521018
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: MARALOVER
|ISIN Code: INE882A01013
Maral Overseas Ltd. (MARALOVER) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Mar '16
|Sep '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|298.16
|358.22
|308.22
|303.44
|315.39
|Other Income
|6.42
|8.78
|6.37
|8.91
|5.13
|Total Income
|304.58
|367.00
|314.59
|312.35
|320.52
|Total Expenditure
|283.58
|336.94
|284.33
|284.47
|290.28
|Operating Profit
|21.00
|30.06
|30.26
|27.88
|30.24
|Interest
|9.68
|6.88
|8.64
|9.16
|10.10
|Gross Profit
|11.32
|23.18
|21.62
|18.72
|20.14
|Depreciation
|9.12
|10.11
|12.48
|12.38
|12.88
|PBT
|1.86
|12.35
|9.86
|6.34
|7.26
|Tax
|0.50
|4.26
|3.00
|2.37
|1.02
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|1.36
|8.09
|6.86
|3.97
|6.24
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.33
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|1.36
|8.09
|6.86
|6.30
|6.24
|Equity Share Capital
|41.51
|41.51
|41.51
|41.51
|41.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.33
|1.95
|1.65
|0.96
|1.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.04
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.05
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.49
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.03
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.62
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.97
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.95
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
