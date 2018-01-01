JUST IN
Maral Overseas Ltd.

BSE: 521018 Sector: Industrials
NSE: MARALOVER ISIN Code: INE882A01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 31.85 0.70
(2.25%)
OPEN

32.00

 HIGH

33.10

 LOW

30.30
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 31.85 0.95
(3.07%)
OPEN

33.20

 HIGH

33.20

 LOW

31.30
OPEN 32.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 31.15
VOLUME 10264
52-Week high 61.50
52-Week low 30.30
P/E 55.88
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 132
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Maral Overseas Ltd. (MARALOVER) - Half Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15
Net Sales/Income From Operations 298.16 358.22 308.22 303.44 315.39
Other Income 6.42 8.78 6.37 8.91 5.13
Total Income 304.58 367.00 314.59 312.35 320.52
Total Expenditure 283.58 336.94 284.33 284.47 290.28
Operating Profit 21.00 30.06 30.26 27.88 30.24
Interest 9.68 6.88 8.64 9.16 10.10
Gross Profit 11.32 23.18 21.62 18.72 20.14
Depreciation 9.12 10.11 12.48 12.38 12.88
PBT 1.86 12.35 9.86 6.34 7.26
Tax 0.50 4.26 3.00 2.37 1.02
Net Profit/(Loss) 1.36 8.09 6.86 3.97 6.24
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 -2.33 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items 1.36 8.09 6.86 6.30 6.24
Equity Share Capital 41.51 41.51 41.51 41.51 41.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS 0.33 1.95 1.65 0.96 1.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 1.04
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 25.05
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 1.49
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 48.03
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 36.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 1.62
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 51.97
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 38.95
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
