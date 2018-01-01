Maral Overseas Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15

Net Sales/Income From Operations 298.16 358.22 308.22 303.44 315.39

Other Income 6.42 8.78 6.37 8.91 5.13

Total Income 304.58 367.00 314.59 312.35 320.52

Total Expenditure 283.58 336.94 284.33 284.47 290.28

Operating Profit 21.00 30.06 30.26 27.88 30.24

Interest 9.68 6.88 8.64 9.16 10.10

Gross Profit 11.32 23.18 21.62 18.72 20.14

Depreciation 9.12 10.11 12.48 12.38 12.88

PBT 1.86 12.35 9.86 6.34 7.26

Tax 0.50 4.26 3.00 2.37 1.02

Net Profit/(Loss) 1.36 8.09 6.86 3.97 6.24

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 -2.33 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items 1.36 8.09 6.86 6.30 6.24

Equity Share Capital 41.51 41.51 41.51 41.51 41.51

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS 0.33 1.95 1.65 0.96 1.23

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 1.04

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 25.05

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 1.49

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 48.03

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 36.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 1.62

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 51.97

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 38.95