Maral Overseas Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16 Mar '15 Mar '14 Mar '13

Net Sales/Income From Operations 666.44 618.83 648.43 653.35 558.89

Other Income 15.15 14.04 14.82 7.17 8.62

Total Income 681.59 632.87 663.25 660.52 567.51

Total Expenditure 621.27 574.75 591.04 572.61 501.77

Operating Profit 60.32 58.12 72.21 87.91 65.74

Interest 15.52 19.26 19.25 18.64 22.67

Gross Profit 44.80 38.86 52.96 69.27 43.07

Depreciation 22.59 25.26 35.40 38.11 18.89

PBT 22.21 13.60 17.56 31.16 24.18

Tax 7.26 3.39 0.87 1.69 0.00

Net Profit/(Loss) 14.95 10.21 16.69 29.47 24.18

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 -1.75 0.00 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items 14.95 11.96 16.69 29.47 24.18

Equity Share Capital 41.51 41.51 41.51 41.51 41.51

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 53.43 38.08 26.79 14.48 -15.03

EPS

Basic EPS 3.17 1.92 3.48 6.57 5.30

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 1.04 1.04 1.04

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 25.05 25.05 25.05

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 1.49 1.49 1.49

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 48.03 48.03 48.03

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 36.00 36.00 36.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 1.62 1.62 1.62

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 51.97 51.97 51.97

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 38.95 38.95 38.95