Maral Overseas Ltd.
|BSE: 521018
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: MARALOVER
|ISIN Code: INE882A01013
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|31.85
|
0.70
(2.25%)
|
OPEN
32.00
|
HIGH
33.10
|
LOW
30.30
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|31.85
|
0.95
(3.07%)
|
OPEN
33.20
|
HIGH
33.20
|
LOW
31.30
Filter:
Maral Overseas Ltd. (MARALOVER) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Mar '14
|Mar '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|666.44
|618.83
|648.43
|653.35
|558.89
|Other Income
|15.15
|14.04
|14.82
|7.17
|8.62
|Total Income
|681.59
|632.87
|663.25
|660.52
|567.51
|Total Expenditure
|621.27
|574.75
|591.04
|572.61
|501.77
|Operating Profit
|60.32
|58.12
|72.21
|87.91
|65.74
|Interest
|15.52
|19.26
|19.25
|18.64
|22.67
|Gross Profit
|44.80
|38.86
|52.96
|69.27
|43.07
|Depreciation
|22.59
|25.26
|35.40
|38.11
|18.89
|PBT
|22.21
|13.60
|17.56
|31.16
|24.18
|Tax
|7.26
|3.39
|0.87
|1.69
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|14.95
|10.21
|16.69
|29.47
|24.18
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|-1.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|14.95
|11.96
|16.69
|29.47
|24.18
|Equity Share Capital
|41.51
|41.51
|41.51
|41.51
|41.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|53.43
|38.08
|26.79
|14.48
|-15.03
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|3.17
|1.92
|3.48
|6.57
|5.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|1.04
|1.04
|1.04
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|25.05
|25.05
|25.05
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|1.49
|1.49
|1.49
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|48.03
|48.03
|48.03
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|36.00
|36.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|1.62
|1.62
|1.62
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|51.97
|51.97
|51.97
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|38.95
|38.95
|38.95
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
