Maral Overseas Ltd.
|BSE: 521018
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: MARALOVER
|ISIN Code: INE882A01013
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|31.85
|
0.70
(2.25%)
|
OPEN
32.00
|
HIGH
33.10
|
LOW
30.30
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|31.85
|
0.95
(3.07%)
|
OPEN
33.20
|
HIGH
33.20
|
LOW
31.30
|OPEN
|32.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|31.15
|VOLUME
|10264
|52-Week high
|61.50
|52-Week low
|30.30
|P/E
|55.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|132
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|33.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|30.90
|VOLUME
|47170
|52-Week high
|61.40
|52-Week low
|30.65
|P/E
|55.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|132
|Buy Price
|31.75
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|31.90
|Sell Qty
|250.00
|OPEN
|32.00
|CLOSE
|31.15
|VOLUME
|10264
|52-Week high
|61.50
|52-Week low
|30.30
|P/E
|55.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|132
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|33.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|30.90
|VOLUME
|47170
|52-Week high
|61.40
|52-Week low
|30.65
|P/E
|55.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|132.21
|Buy Price
|31.75
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|31.90
|Sell Qty
|250.00
Maral Overseas Ltd. (MARALOVER) - Company Information
Maral Overseas (MOL), a part of LNJ Bhilwara Group, was incorporated in 1989. MOL was jointly promoted by Rajasthan Spinning & Weaving Mills (RSWML) and Hindustan Electro Graphites (HEG), as a 100% export-oriented spinning mill (inst. cap. : 20160 spindles) to manufacture combed cotton yarn. The plant is located in Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh, which is a major cotton-growing region of the co...> More
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Chairman :
|Ravi Jhunjhunwala
|Managing Director & CEO :
|Shekhar Agarwal
|Independent Director :
|D N Davar
|Independent Director :
|Kamal Gupta
|Independent Director :
|P S Dasgupta
|Director :
|SHANTANU AGARWAL
|Independent Director :
|Archana Capoor
|Chairman Emeritus :
|L N Jhunjhunwala
|Company Secretary :
|Virendra Kumar Garg
|AUDITOR :
|S S Kothari Mehta & Co/P K Deora & Co
|IND NAME :
|Textiles - Cotton/Blended
|HOUSE NAME :
|Bhilwara - Jhunjhunwala L N
|Registered office
|Maral Sarovar V&PO Khalbujurg, Kasrawad Tehsil,Khargone,Madhya Pradesh-451660
|Ph : 91-7285-265401/265405
|WEBSITE : http://www.maraloverseas.com
|E-mail : maral.investor@lnjbhilwara.com
