Maral Overseas Ltd.

BSE: 521018 Sector: Industrials
NSE: MARALOVER ISIN Code: INE882A01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 31.85 0.70
(2.25%)
OPEN

32.00

 HIGH

33.10

 LOW

30.30
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 31.85 0.95
(3.07%)
OPEN

33.20

 HIGH

33.20

 LOW

31.30
Maral Overseas Ltd. (MARALOVER) - Company Information

Maral Overseas Ltd

Maral Overseas (MOL), a part of LNJ Bhilwara Group, was incorporated in 1989. MOL was jointly promoted by Rajasthan Spinning & Weaving Mills (RSWML) and Hindustan Electro Graphites (HEG), as a 100% export-oriented spinning mill (inst. cap. : 20160 spindles) to manufacture combed cotton yarn. The plant is located in Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh, which is a major cotton-growing region of the co...

COMPANY INFORMATION
Chairman : Ravi Jhunjhunwala
Managing Director & CEO : Shekhar Agarwal
Independent Director : D N Davar
Independent Director : Kamal Gupta
Independent Director : P S Dasgupta
Director : SHANTANU AGARWAL
Independent Director : Archana Capoor
Chairman Emeritus : L N Jhunjhunwala
Company Secretary : Virendra Kumar Garg
AUDITOR : S S Kothari Mehta & Co/P K Deora & Co
IND NAME : Textiles - Cotton/Blended
HOUSE NAME : Bhilwara - Jhunjhunwala L N
Registered office
Maral Sarovar V&PO Khalbujurg, Kasrawad Tehsil,Khargone,Madhya Pradesh-451660
Ph : 91-7285-265401/265405
WEBSITE : http://www.maraloverseas.com
E-mail : maral.investor@lnjbhilwara.com

