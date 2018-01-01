Maral Overseas Ltd.

Maral Overseas (MOL), a part of LNJ Bhilwara Group, was incorporated in 1989. MOL was jointly promoted by Rajasthan Spinning & Weaving Mills (RSWML) and Hindustan Electro Graphites (HEG), as a 100% export-oriented spinning mill (inst. cap. : 20160 spindles) to manufacture combed cotton yarn. The plant is located in Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh, which is a major cotton-growing region of the country. The project was estimated to cost Rs 34 cr and became fully operational by Jan.'92. MOL has entered into marketing arrangements with companies in the UK and Mauritius to supply 400 tpm of cotton yarn for five years from the date of commercial production. In 1998-99, it installed 16,128 spindles, 12 circular knitting machines and 4.25 MW capacity of power plant. It also increased the installed cpacity of knitted fabrics, processed fabrics and readymade garments to 4292 MT, 2760 MT and 56,43,000 pcs respectively. In 2000-01, the company is implemented a modernisation, technological upgradation and balancing programmes at it's unit at Sarovar and Jammu at an outlay of Rs.42 Crores part financed by the FIs & Banks under Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme. The company's power division at Sarovar unit made a expansion by enhancing its capacity from 2.8 MW set to 7 MW.