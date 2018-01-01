JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Maral Overseas Ltd

Maral Overseas Ltd.

BSE: 521018 Sector: Industrials
NSE: MARALOVER ISIN Code: INE882A01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 31.85 0.70
(2.25%)
OPEN

32.00

 HIGH

33.10

 LOW

30.30
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 31.85 0.95
(3.07%)
OPEN

33.20

 HIGH

33.20

 LOW

31.30
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 32.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 31.15
VOLUME 10264
52-Week high 61.50
52-Week low 30.30
P/E 55.88
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 132
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 32.00
CLOSE 31.15
VOLUME 10264
52-Week high 61.50
52-Week low 30.30
P/E 55.88
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 132
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Maral Overseas Ltd. (MARALOVER) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) Sep
Book Closure Date (Month) Sep
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 10
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 521018
NSE Code MARALOVER
BSE Group B
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 No
BSE 500 No
CNX 500 No
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., MCX-SX Stock Exchange

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Maral Overseas: