JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Maral Overseas Ltd

Maral Overseas Ltd.

BSE: 521018 Sector: Industrials
NSE: MARALOVER ISIN Code: INE882A01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 31.85 0.70
(2.25%)
OPEN

32.00

 HIGH

33.10

 LOW

30.30
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 31.85 0.95
(3.07%)
OPEN

33.20

 HIGH

33.20

 LOW

31.30
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 32.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 31.15
VOLUME 10264
52-Week high 61.50
52-Week low 30.30
P/E 55.88
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 132
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 32.00
CLOSE 31.15
VOLUME 10264
52-Week high 61.50
52-Week low 30.30
P/E 55.88
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 132
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Maral Overseas Ltd. (MARALOVER) - Locations

Location Type Address
Registered Office Maral Sarovar V&PO Khalbujurg
Kasrawad Tehsil
Khargone - India
FAX - 91-7285-265406
Phone1 - 91-7285-265401/265405
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - maral.investor@lnjbhilwara.com
Corporate Office Bhilwara Towers
A-12
Noida - India
FAX - 91-120-4277841
Phone1 - 91-120-4390300
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - maral.investor@lnjbhilwara.com
Factory/plant A-11 Hosiery Complex
Phase - II (Extension)
Noida - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant Maral Sarovar
V&PO Khalbujurg Kasrawad Teh
Khargone - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant C-126 Sector-63
Noida - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Maral Overseas: