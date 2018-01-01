You are here » Home » » Maral Overseas Ltd
Maral Overseas Ltd.
|BSE: 521018
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: MARALOVER
|ISIN Code: INE882A01013
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|31.85
|
0.70
(2.25%)
|
OPEN
32.00
|
HIGH
33.10
|
LOW
30.30
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|31.85
|
0.95
(3.07%)
|
OPEN
33.20
|
HIGH
33.20
|
LOW
31.30
Maral Overseas Ltd. (MARALOVER) - Locations
|Location Type
|Address
|Registered Office
|
Maral Sarovar V&PO Khalbujurg
Kasrawad Tehsil
Khargone - India
FAX - 91-7285-265406
Phone1 - 91-7285-265401/265405
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - maral.investor@lnjbhilwara.com
|Corporate Office
|
Bhilwara Towers
A-12
Noida - India
FAX - 91-120-4277841
Phone1 - 91-120-4390300
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - maral.investor@lnjbhilwara.com
|Factory/plant
|
A-11 Hosiery Complex
Phase - II (Extension)
Noida - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
Maral Sarovar
V&PO Khalbujurg Kasrawad Teh
Khargone - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
C-126 Sector-63
Noida - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
