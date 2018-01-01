You are here » Home » » Maral Overseas Ltd
Maral Overseas Ltd.
|BSE: 521018
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: MARALOVER
|ISIN Code: INE882A01013
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|31.85
|
0.70
(2.25%)
|
OPEN
32.00
|
HIGH
33.10
|
LOW
30.30
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|31.85
|
0.95
(3.07%)
|
OPEN
33.20
|
HIGH
33.20
|
LOW
31.30
Maral Overseas Ltd. (MARALOVER) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|74.95
|74.95
|74.95
|74.95
|74.95
|Total Promoters
|74.95
|74.95
|74.95
|74.95
|74.95
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|25.04
|25.03
|25.04
|25.04
|25.04
|Indian Public
|19.99
|20.70
|20.29
|19.88
|19.75
|Others
|5.05
|4.33
|4.75
|5.16
|5.29
|Total Non Promoter
|25.06
|25.05
|25.06
|25.06
|25.06
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.01
|100.00
|100.01
|100.01
|100.01
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
