Maral Overseas Ltd.

BSE: 521018 Sector: Industrials
NSE: MARALOVER ISIN Code: INE882A01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 31.85 0.70
(2.25%)
OPEN

32.00

 HIGH

33.10

 LOW

30.30
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 31.85 0.95
(3.07%)
OPEN

33.20

 HIGH

33.20

 LOW

31.30
Maral Overseas Ltd. (MARALOVER) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 74.95 74.95 74.95 74.95 74.95
Total Promoters 74.95 74.95 74.95 74.95 74.95
Non Promoter
Institutions 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02 0.02
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 25.04 25.03 25.04 25.04 25.04
Indian Public 19.99 20.70 20.29 19.88 19.75
Others 5.05 4.33 4.75 5.16 5.29
Total Non Promoter 25.06 25.05 25.06 25.06 25.06
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.01 100.00 100.01 100.01 100.01
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

