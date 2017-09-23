Maral Overseas Ltd.
|BSE: 521018
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: MARALOVER
|ISIN Code: INE882A01013
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|31.85
|
0.70
(2.25%)
|
OPEN
32.00
|
HIGH
33.10
|
LOW
30.30
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|31.85
|
0.95
(3.07%)
|
OPEN
33.20
|
HIGH
33.20
|
LOW
31.30
|OPEN
|32.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|31.15
|VOLUME
|10264
|52-Week high
|61.50
|52-Week low
|30.30
|P/E
|55.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|132
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|33.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|30.90
|VOLUME
|47170
|52-Week high
|61.40
|52-Week low
|30.65
|P/E
|55.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|132
|Buy Price
|31.75
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|31.90
|Sell Qty
|250.00
Maral Overseas Ltd. (MARALOVER) - Announcements
-
Maral Overseas Ltd Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates
12/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Maral Overseas Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
19/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Maral Overseas Ltd Submission Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December 2017 I
19/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Maral Overseas Ltd Statement On InvestorS Complaints Status Required To Be Filed Under Regulation 13(3) Of SEBI (Listin
05/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Maral Overseas Ltd Closure of Trading Window
03/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Maral Overseas Ltd Board Meeting For Considering Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended The
03/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Maral Overseas Ltd Disclosures under Reg. 29(1) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
14/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Maral Overseas Ltd Disclosures under Reg. 10(6) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
14/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Maral Overseas Ltd Appointment of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
01/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Maral Overseas Ltd Financial Results For Quarter & Half Year Ended 30-09-2017 <BR>
01/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Maral Overseas Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
01/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Maral Overseas Ltd Closure of Trading Window
16/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Maral Overseas Ltd Convening Of Board Meeting For Considering Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Year
16/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Maral Overseas Ltd Statement On InvestorS Complaints Status Required To Be Filed Under Regulation 13(3) Of SEBI (Listin
12/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Maral Overseas Ltd Half Year Ended September 2017.
12/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Maral Overseas Ltd Certificate Issued By A Practicing Company Secretary In Pursuance To The Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI (L
12/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Maral Overseas Ltd Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
25/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Maral Overseas Ltd Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
25/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Maral Overseas Ltd Scrutinizers Report
23/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Maral Overseas Ltd Outcome of AGM
23/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
