Maral Overseas Ltd.

BSE: 521018 Sector: Industrials
NSE: MARALOVER ISIN Code: INE882A01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 31.85 0.70
(2.25%)
OPEN

32.00

 HIGH

33.10

 LOW

30.30
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 31.85 0.95
(3.07%)
OPEN

33.20

 HIGH

33.20

 LOW

31.30
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) 52 Wk High 52 Wk Low MKT-CAP
(RS CR)
UltraTech Cem. 4177.25 2.31 4594.30 3774.00 114711.46
Grasim Inds 1105.90 0.46 1299.90 815.42 72696.34
Shree Cement 16187.50 1.02 20560.00 15600.00 56397.25
Ambuja Cem. 240.55 2.32 291.30 227.25 47764.81
Pidilite Inds. 890.45 1.43 972.00 681.00 45662.27
ACC 1563.45 1.91 1869.00 1381.90 29360.03
Dalmia Bhar. 2836.90 3.59 3348.95 1864.00 25290.96
Page Industries 21584.90 0.62 25779.00 13650.10 24067.16
Castrol India 206.75 1.25 226.90 172.25 20450.06
Godrej Inds. 538.90 -1.25 699.70 482.00 18123.21
Tata Chemicals 690.85 0.55 781.20 551.55 17600.09
The Ramco Cement 739.30 1.92 839.95 625.10 17417.91
Supreme Inds. 1184.40 -0.54 1489.95 987.00 15047.80
Century Textiles 1187.00 4.81 1471.85 940.50 13258.79
Aditya Bir. Fas. 144.90 1.01 188.60 140.00 11181.79
SRF 1877.25 1.26 2045.00 1420.00 10779.17
Arvind Ltd 402.20 3.26 477.85 353.80 10401.70
Astral Poly 865.60 0.33 949.00 475.00 10369.89
Aarti Inds. 1158.35 -0.51 1190.90 751.50 9512.37
BASF India 2086.40 1.42 2430.00 1176.95 9032.03
