Maral Overseas Ltd.

BSE: 521018 Sector: Industrials
NSE: MARALOVER ISIN Code: INE882A01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 31.85 0.70
(2.25%)
OPEN

32.00

 HIGH

33.10

 LOW

30.30
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 31.85 0.95
(3.07%)
OPEN

33.20

 HIGH

33.20

 LOW

31.30
Maral Overseas Ltd. (MARALOVER) - Net Profit

Net Profit

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Profit (Rs crore)
UltraTech Cem. 4177.25 94.20 2.31 2627.72
Grasim Inds 1105.90 5.10 0.46 1560.00
Shree Cement 16187.50 163.60 1.02 1339.11
Vardhman Textile 1328.25 15.65 1.19 1001.59
Ambuja Cem. 240.55 5.45 2.32 970.09
Pidilite Inds. 890.45 12.55 1.43 773.79
Tata Chemicals 690.85 3.80 0.55 692.71
Castrol India 206.75 2.55 1.25 674.91
The Ramco Cement 739.30 13.90 1.92 649.29
ACC 1563.45 29.35 1.91 602.40
SRF 1877.25 23.30 1.26 418.82
GHCL 264.55 -2.50 -0.94 386.77
OCL India 1301.75 60.80 4.90 383.87
Supreme Inds. 1184.40 -6.45 -0.54 379.30
Finolex Inds. 648.45 18.00 2.86 352.18
Trident 67.70 0.70 1.04 336.98
Guj Alkalies 705.95 4.75 0.68 308.10
Welspun India 60.65 -0.35 -0.57 306.55
Aarti Inds. 1158.35 -5.95 -0.51 306.68
Binny 215.00 -0.95 -0.44 290.42
