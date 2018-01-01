JUST IN
Maral Overseas Ltd.

BSE: 521018 Sector: Industrials
NSE: MARALOVER ISIN Code: INE882A01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 31.85 0.70
(2.25%)
OPEN

32.00

 HIGH

33.10

 LOW

30.30
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 31.85 0.95
(3.07%)
OPEN

33.20

 HIGH

33.20

 LOW

31.30
OPEN 32.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 31.15
VOLUME 10264
52-Week high 61.50
52-Week low 30.30
P/E 55.88
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 132
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Maral Overseas Ltd. (MARALOVER) - Net Sales

Market Cap

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Sales (Rs crore)
UltraTech Cem. 4177.25 94.20 2.31 23891.43
Ruchi Soya Inds. 16.90 -0.15 -0.88 18526.90
ACC 1563.45 29.35 1.91 11158.34
Grasim Inds 1105.90 5.10 0.46 10345.65
Ambuja Cem. 240.55 5.45 2.32 9267.82
Shree Cement 16187.50 163.60 1.02 8429.16
Alok Inds. 3.04 0.14 4.83 8129.68
Century Textiles 1187.00 54.50 4.81 7899.29
Aditya Bir. Fas. 144.90 1.45 1.01 6602.86
Tata Chemicals 690.85 3.80 0.55 6228.44
Arvind Ltd 402.20 12.70 3.26 5941.35
Vardhman Textile 1328.25 15.65 1.19 5727.77
Welspun India 60.65 -0.35 -0.57 5639.33
BASF India 2086.40 29.20 1.42 5079.81
India Cements 149.45 4.50 3.10 5079.16
Prism Cement 116.40 0.50 0.43 5019.57
Pidilite Inds. 890.45 12.55 1.43 4865.37
Trident 67.70 0.70 1.04 4686.59
Supreme Inds. 1184.40 -6.45 -0.54 4461.77
J K Cements 1003.85 -2.70 -0.27 4420.71
