Maral Overseas Ltd.

BSE: 521018 Sector: Industrials
NSE: MARALOVER ISIN Code: INE882A01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 31.85 0.70
(2.25%)
OPEN

32.00

 HIGH

33.10

 LOW

30.30
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 31.85 0.95
(3.07%)
OPEN

33.20

 HIGH

33.20

 LOW

31.30
Maral Overseas Ltd. (MARALOVER) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Faze Three 76.50 -4.38 186.05 44.12 1.37 4.62 16.56
DCM 98.80 0.51 184.56 214.80 -9.03 0.00 -
Mallcom (India) 294.00 1.38 183.46 65.84 3.06 14.09 20.87
Banswara Syntex 104.85 -2.06 179.71 350.39 12.04 4.40 23.83
Damodar Indust. 141.85 2.90 157.88 155.54 3.69 10.12 14.02
Morarjee Text. 42.60 1.19 154.76 95.25 8.56 1.90 22.42
Garden Silk Mill 34.00 0.29 143.07 843.76 -1.88 0.00 -
K G Denim 54.70 -1.00 140.31 156.93 4.15 1.92 28.49
RDB Rasayans 77.70 -1.40 137.61 19.66 1.75 4.06 19.14
Kallam Spinning 31.30 -0.63 133.96 86.85 5.12 3.39 9.23
Maral Overseas 31.85 2.25 132.21 182.86 -2.36 0.57 55.88
APM Inds. 55.70 -0.71 120.31 70.84 2.83 5.27 10.57
Suryalak. Cott. 72.05 -1.30 120.11 168.35 0.20 2.32 31.06
Premco Global 354.70 0.91 118.47 18.96 0.67 20.93 16.95
Suditi Inds. 67.30 0.37 112.79 23.13 0.50 1.69 39.82
VTM 27.40 -3.69 110.15 42.06 2.17 3.26 8.40
Aarvee Denims 44.70 0.34 104.87 193.61 1.77 1.49 30.00
Surat Textile 4.61 3.13 102.39 32.86 6.70 0.54 8.54
Ludlow Jute 93.40 2.30 100.59 73.02 0.51 2.16 43.24
Gini Silk Mills 174.05 -4.89 97.29 9.10 -0.01 3.00 58.02

