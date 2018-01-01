You are here » Home » » Maral Overseas Ltd
Maral Overseas Ltd.
|BSE: 521018
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: MARALOVER
|ISIN Code: INE882A01013
|OPEN
|32.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|31.15
|VOLUME
|10264
|52-Week high
|61.50
|52-Week low
|30.30
|P/E
|55.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|132
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Maral Overseas Ltd. (MARALOVER) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Faze Three
|76.50
|-4.38
|186.05
|44.12
|1.37
|4.62
|16.56
|DCM
|98.80
|0.51
|184.56
|214.80
|-9.03
|0.00
|-
|Mallcom (India)
|294.00
|1.38
|183.46
|65.84
|3.06
|14.09
|20.87
|Banswara Syntex
|104.85
|-2.06
|179.71
|350.39
|12.04
|4.40
|23.83
|Damodar Indust.
|141.85
|2.90
|157.88
|155.54
|3.69
|10.12
|14.02
|Morarjee Text.
|42.60
|1.19
|154.76
|95.25
|8.56
|1.90
|22.42
|Garden Silk Mill
|34.00
|0.29
|143.07
|843.76
|-1.88
|0.00
|-
|K G Denim
|54.70
|-1.00
|140.31
|156.93
|4.15
|1.92
|28.49
|RDB Rasayans
|77.70
|-1.40
|137.61
|19.66
|1.75
|4.06
|19.14
|Kallam Spinning
|31.30
|-0.63
|133.96
|86.85
|5.12
|3.39
|9.23
|Maral Overseas
|31.85
|2.25
|132.21
|182.86
|-2.36
|0.57
|55.88
|APM Inds.
|55.70
|-0.71
|120.31
|70.84
|2.83
|5.27
|10.57
|Suryalak. Cott.
|72.05
|-1.30
|120.11
|168.35
|0.20
|2.32
|31.06
|Premco Global
|354.70
|0.91
|118.47
|18.96
|0.67
|20.93
|16.95
|Suditi Inds.
|67.30
|0.37
|112.79
|23.13
|0.50
|1.69
|39.82
|VTM
|27.40
|-3.69
|110.15
|42.06
|2.17
|3.26
|8.40
|Aarvee Denims
|44.70
|0.34
|104.87
|193.61
|1.77
|1.49
|30.00
|Surat Textile
|4.61
|3.13
|102.39
|32.86
|6.70
|0.54
|8.54
|Ludlow Jute
|93.40
|2.30
|100.59
|73.02
|0.51
|2.16
|43.24
|Gini Silk Mills
|174.05
|-4.89
|97.29
|9.10
|-0.01
|3.00
|58.02
