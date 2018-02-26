You are here » Home
» » Maral Overseas Ltd
Maral Overseas Ltd.
|BSE: 521018
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: MARALOVER
|ISIN Code: INE882A01013
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
31.85
|
0.70
(2.25%)
|
OPEN
32.00
|
HIGH
33.10
|
LOW
30.30
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
31.85
|
0.95
(3.07%)
|
OPEN
33.20
|
HIGH
33.20
|
LOW
31.30
|OPEN
|32.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|31.15
|VOLUME
|10264
|52-Week high
|61.50
|52-Week low
|30.30
|P/E
|55.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|132
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|33.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|30.90
|VOLUME
|47170
|52-Week high
|61.40
|52-Week low
|30.65
|P/E
|55.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|132
|Buy Price
|31.75
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|31.90
|Sell Qty
|250.00
|OPEN
|32.00
|CLOSE
|31.15
|VOLUME
|10264
|52-Week high
|61.50
|52-Week low
|30.30
|P/E
|55.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|132
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|33.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|30.90
|VOLUME
|47170
|52-Week high
|61.40
|52-Week low
|30.65
|P/E
|55.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|132.21
|Buy Price
|31.75
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|31.90
|Sell Qty
|250.00
Maral Overseas Ltd. (MARALOVER) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|12-03-2018
|32.00
|33.10
|30.30
|31.85
|10264
|34
|09-03-2018
|33.00
|33.30
|30.85
|31.15
|7703
|44
|08-03-2018
|32.30
|34.55
|31.70
|32.10
|7991
|73
|07-03-2018
|36.40
|36.40
|32.55
|33.55
|10897
|67
|06-03-2018
|36.15
|37.40
|36.00
|36.05
|8000
|29
|05-03-2018
|36.05
|36.85
|35.60
|36.85
|1931
|12
|01-03-2018
|37.90
|38.00
|36.00
|36.55
|5335
|29
|28-02-2018
|36.70
|36.95
|36.55
|36.90
|115
|7
|27-02-2018
|37.75
|37.75
|37.00
|37.30
|2107
|9
|26-02-2018
|37.85
|38.20
|37.00
|37.10
|1491
|17
|23-02-2018
|37.00
|38.50
|35.55
|37.40
|56245
|73
|22-02-2018
|37.50
|37.50
|35.85
|35.95
|14888
|27
|21-02-2018
|38.10
|38.50
|36.50
|36.60
|5143
|40
|20-02-2018
|38.00
|38.00
|37.60
|37.80
|1895
|10
|19-02-2018
|39.50
|39.50
|36.10
|37.35
|7528
|62
|16-02-2018
|40.70
|40.90
|38.10
|39.40
|3947
|49
|15-02-2018
|41.50
|41.50
|39.95
|40.20
|10804
|67
|12-02-2018
|41.95
|42.40
|41.50
|42.10
|2641
|30
|09-02-2018
|40.00
|41.90
|39.30
|40.55
|10142
|69
|08-02-2018
|40.00
|41.55
|38.00
|40.35
|16633
|143
Quick Links for Maral Overseas:
Back to Top