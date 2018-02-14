JUST IN
Marathwada Refractories Ltd.

BSE: 502250 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE347D01011
BSE LIVE 14:25 | 28 Feb 466.00 -24.50
(-4.99%)
OPEN

466.00

 HIGH

466.00

 LOW

466.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marathwada Refractories Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Marathwada Refractories Ltd.

Marathwada Refractories Ltd

Incorporated in the Aurangabad, in the State of Maharashtra, Marathwada Refractories Ltd is spearheaded by V D Jhunjhunwala, the managing director. The company is engaged in the business of manufacture of Magnesite Ramming mass (10,000 MT), Bricks (2,400 MT), Castables (2,400 MT) and Mangnesia Carbon Bricks (2,400 MT). The performance of the company was satisfactory in compared to the year 1999...> More

Marathwada Refractories Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   33
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.13
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 3584.62
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 156.98
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.97
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Marathwada Refractories Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.07 0.03 133.33
Total Income 0.07 0.03 133.33
Total Expenses 0.06 0.03 100
Operating Profit 0.01 -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 0.7 0.7 -
Marathwada Refractories Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
IFGL Refractori. 269.00 1.11 969.48
Morganite Crucib 1050.00 2.44 294.00
Nilachal Refract 44.00 0.00 89.58
Marath.Refra. 466.00 -4.99 32.62
Guj. Nar. Flyash 8.30 -1.89 10.57
Sand Plast 1.87 -3.11 4.68
Raasi Refractor 4.50 0.00 2.12
Marathwada Refractories Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 10.14
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.86
Marathwada Refractories Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.12% -0.89%
1 Month NA NA -1.49% -0.86%
3 Month NA NA 1.69% 0.97%
6 Month 29.44% NA 5.07% 4.33%
1 Year NA NA 16.73% 16.11%
3 Year NA NA 16.79% 18.37%

Marathwada Refractories Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 466.00
466.00
Week Low/High 0.00
466.00
Month Low/High 466.00
491.00
YEAR Low/High 292.10
491.00
All TIME Low/High 3.60
609.00

