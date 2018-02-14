You are here » Home
Marathwada Refractories Ltd.
|BSE: 502250
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE347D01011
BSE
LIVE
14:25 | 28 Feb
466.00
-24.50
(-4.99%)
OPEN
466.00
HIGH
466.00
LOW
466.00
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Marathwada Refractories Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|466.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|490.50
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|490.50
|52-Week low
|292.10
|P/E
|3584.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|466.00
|Sell Qty
|299.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|3584.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Marathwada Refractories Ltd.
Marathwada Refractories Ltd
Incorporated in the Aurangabad, in the State of Maharashtra, Marathwada Refractories Ltd is spearheaded by V D Jhunjhunwala, the managing director. The company is engaged in the business of manufacture of Magnesite Ramming mass (10,000 MT), Bricks (2,400 MT), Castables (2,400 MT) and Mangnesia Carbon Bricks (2,400 MT).
The performance of the company was satisfactory in compared to the year 1999
Marathwada Refractories Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Marathwada Refractories Ltd - Financial Results
Marathwada Refractories Ltd - Peer Group
Marathwada Refractories Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Marathwada Refractories Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.12%
|-0.89%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.49%
|-0.86%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.69%
|0.97%
|6 Month
|29.44%
|NA
|5.07%
|4.33%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.73%
|16.11%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.79%
|18.37%
Marathwada Refractories Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|466.00
|466.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|466.00
|Month Low/High
|466.00
|491.00
|YEAR Low/High
|292.10
|491.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.60
|609.00
Quick Links for Marathwada Refractories: