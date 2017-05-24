Marathwada Refractories Ltd.

To

The Members Marathwada Refractories Limited

Report on the standalone Financial Statements

1. We have audited the accompanying Standalone financial statements of MarathwadaRefractories Limited ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2017 the Statement of Profit and Loss the Cash Flow Statement for the yearthen ended and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatoryinformation.

Management's Responsibility forthe Standalone Financial Statements

2. The Company's Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section134(5) of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation ofthese financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial positionfinancial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accountingprinciples generally accepted in India including the Accounting Standards specified underSection 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014 Thisresponsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance withthe provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventingand detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriateaccounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; anddesign implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that wereoperating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accountingrecords relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements thatgive a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement whether due to fraud orerror.

Auditor's Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these Stand alone financialstatements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act theaccounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in theaudit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified underSection 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethicalrequirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whetherthe financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts andthe disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on theauditor's judgment including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of thefinancial statements whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments theauditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Company's preparation of thefinancial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit proceduresthat are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating theappropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accountingestimates made by the Company's Directors as well as evaluating the overall presentationof the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate toprovide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Opinion

4. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanationsgiven to us the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Actin the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accountingprinciples generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31stMarch 2017 and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

5. As required by the Companies (Auditor's Report) Order 2016 ("the Order asammended") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section 11 ofsection 143 of the Act we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the mattersspecified inparagraphs3and4of the Order.

6. As required by Section143(3)of the Act we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the bestof our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by taw have been kept by theCompany so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statementdealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion the aforesaid financial statements comply with the AccountingStandards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies(Accounts) Rules 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31stMarch 2016 taken on record by the Board of Directors none of the directors isdisqualified as on 31st March 2016 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the Adequacy of the internal financial controls over Financialreporting of the Company and the Operating Effective ness of such controls refer to ourseparate Report in "AnnexureB".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor's Report inaccordance with Rule ll of the companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 in our opinionand to be best of our information and according to the explanations give to us:

i. The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financialposition in its financial statements. Refer Note4.16tothefinancial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts forwhich there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the InvestorEducation and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The Financial Statements contain all the reunite disclosures as to holdings as wellas dealings in Specified Bank Notes during the period November 8 2016 to December 302016 and the same are in accordance with the books of accounts maintained by the Company.Based on the Audit procedures and relying on the management representation we report thatthe disclosures are in accordance with the books of accounts maintained by the Company andas procued to us by the management Refer note 4.15

For Guru & Jana

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No: 006826S

Sd/-

M. Surendra Reddy

Partner

Membership No: 215205

"Annexure A" to Auditor's Report

The an nexure referred to in our report to the members of M/s. Marathwada RefractoriesLimited for the year ended on 31st March 2017. We report that:

(i) According to the information and explanations given to us the company does nothold fixed assets and immovable properties at the end of the year. Hence the provisions ofClause 3 (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable.

(ii) According to the information and explanations given by the management the companydoes not have any inventory.

Accordingly provisions of Clause 3(ii) of the order is not applicable.

(iii) According to the information and explanation give by the management the Companyhas not granted any loans I

secured or unsecured to companies firms Limited Liability Partnerships or otherparties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act. Accordingly theprovisions of clauses 3 (iii) of the Order are not applicable to I the Company.

(jv)According to the information and explanation given by the management the companyhas complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 inrespect of loans investments guarantees and security.

(v) The company has not accepted any deposits from the public. Accordingly theprovisions of Clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) As informed to us the maintenance of Cost Records has not been specified by theCentral Government under sub- section (1) of Section 148 of the Act in respect of theActivities carried on by the company.

(vii) a. According to information and explanations give to us and on the basis of ourexamination of the books of account and records the Company has been generally regularin depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund Employees StateInsurance Income-Tax Sales Tax Service Tax Duty of Customs Duty of Excise Valueadded Tax Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. Accordingto the information and explanation given to us no undisputed amounts payable in respectof the above were in arrears as at March 31 2017 for a period of more than six monthsfrom the date on when they become payable.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us there are no dues ofIncome Tax Sales Tax Duty of Customs Duty of Excise Value Added Tax outstanding onaccount of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanation given by the management theCompany has not borrowed any amount from any financial institutions banks or debentureholders during the year. Accordingly the provisions of clause (viii) are not applicable.

(xi) According to the information and explanations given by the management the companyhas not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer includingdebt instruments and terms Loans. Accordingly the provisions of clause 3 (xi) of theorder is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon. any managerialremuneration during the year. Hence the provisions of Clause 3(xi) of the Order is notapplicable.

(xii) In our opinion the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore the provisions ofclause 3 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion all transactions with the related parties are in compliance withsection 177 and 188 of Companies Act 2013 and the details have been disclosed in theFinancial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given by the management thecompany has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of share or fully orpartly convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly the provisions ofclause 3 (xiv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commentedupon.

(xv) According to the information and explanations give by the management the companyhas not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected withhim. Accordingly the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to theCompany and hence not commented upon.

(xvi) In our opinion the company is not required to be registered under Section 45 IAof the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 and accordingly the provisions of clause 3 (xvi)of the order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

For Guru & Jana

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No: 006826S

Sd/-

M Surendra Reddy

Partner

Membership No: 215205

Place: Bangalore

Date : 24th May 2017

"ANNEXURE B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THESTANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF MARATHWADA REFRACTORIES LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section143 of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting ofM/s.Marathwada Refractories Limited as of March 312017 in conjunction with our audit ofthe standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management's Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company's Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internalfinancial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteriaestablished by the Company considering the essential components of internal control statedin the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reportingissued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities includethe design implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls thatwere operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its businessincluding adherence to the Company's policies the safeguarding of its assets theprevention and detection of frauds and errors the accuracy and completeness of theaccounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information asrequired under the Companies Act 2013.

Auditor's Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's internal financialcontrols over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordancewith the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting(the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section143(10) of the Companies Act 2013 to the extent applicable to an audit of internalfinancial controls both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and bothissued by the institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and theGuidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform theaudit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controlsover financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operatedeffectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy ofthe internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operatingeffectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting includedobtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reportingassessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the designand operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The proceduresselected depend on the auditor's judgement including the assessment of the risks ofmaterial misstatement of the financial statements whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate toprovide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system overfinancial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A company's internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designedto provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and thepreparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generallyaccepted accounting principles. A company's internal financial control over financialreporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance ofrecords that in reasonable detail accurately and fairly reflect the transactions anddispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance thattransactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements inaccordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts andexpenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations ofmanagement and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regardingprevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition use or disposition of thecompany's assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financialreporting including the possibility of collusion or improper management override ofcontrols material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected.Also projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financialreporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controlover financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions or thatthe degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion the Company has in all material respects an adequate internalfinancial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controlsover financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31 2017 based on theinternal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company consideringthe essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit ofInternal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of CharteredAccountants of India.

For Guru & Jana

Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No: 006826S

Sd/-

M Surendra Reddy

Partner

Membership No: 215205

Place: Bangalore

Date : 24th May 2017