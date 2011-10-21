Marathwada Refractories Ltd.

DIRECTOR

To,

The Members,

Marathwada Refractories Limited

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Thirty Third Annual Report of yourCompany together with audited Accounts and Balance Sheet for the year ended 31st March,2012.

Particulars Year ended 31.03.2012 Year ended 31.03.2011 Profit before Prior Period Items & Taxation 1,77,894 11,70,452 Add/(Less) : Prior Period Items: . Sales Tax (28,052) ESIC - - Others - - Refund of Income Tax - earlier year - - Add/(Less):Provisions Income tax - earlier year - - Income Tax - current year - - Deferred Tax Liability 2,008 Fringe Benefit Tax - - Profit after taxation 1,77,894 11,44,408 Add: Profit brought forward 9,65,78,506 9,54,34,098 Balance carried to Balance Sheet 9,67,56,400 9,65,78,506

2. Operations :

During the year under consideration the company has earned income mainly from interestas it has already closed manufacturing operations at Aurangabad.

3. Dividend:

Your Directors have decided not to recommend dividend on shares.

Particulars under the Companies (Disclosure of particulars in the Report of Board ofDirectors) Rules 1988:

A. Conservation of energy:

There is no manufacturing activity carried out during the year.

B. Foreign Exchange Earning and Outgo :

There are no foreign exchange earnings or outgoes.

5. Public Deposits:

The Company has not accepted any deposit within the meaning of section 58 A of theCompanies Act, 1956.

6. Particulars of Employees :

None of the employees are covered under the provisions of Section 217 (2A) of theCompanies Act,1956.

7. Shifting of Registered Office of the Company from the state of Maharashtra to thestate of Karnataka

During the year, the approval of shareholders of the Company was obtained by way of aspecial resolution passed through postal ballot for alteration of Clause-II of theMemorandum of Association of the Company for facilitating the shifting of the RegisteredOffice of the Company from the State of Maharashtra to the State of Karnataka. Thereafter,a petition was filed before the Company Law Board, Western Region Bench, Mumbai forconfirmation of the said alteration. The Company Law Board vide its order dated 21.10.2011confirmed the said resolution. The order of the Company Law Board was registered by theRegistrar of Companies, Karnataka, Bangalore on 22- December 2011 and accordingly, theregistered office of the Company has been shifted to Bangalore in the state of Karnataka.

8. Directors:

Mr. K.S. Vasudeva Murthy, Director will retire at the ensuing 33' d Annual GeneralMeeting. Being eligible, Mr.Vasudeva Murthy has offered himself for re-appointment. TheBoard recommends his re-appointment. Mr. H.S. Girish Gupta was appointed as additionaldirector with effect from 23r d April 2012 and will hold office till the 33'4 AnnualGeneral Meeting. Being eligible for appointment as director by the shareholders at theAGM, the Board recommends his appointment by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting.

9. Listing of Shares:

In terms of clause 31 of the Listing Agreement as amended it is confirmed that theshares of the Company are listed at the Bombay Stock Exchange & the Calcutta StockExchange Association Limited and the necessary listing fees have been paid.

10. Compliance Certificate

In terms of the proviso to Section 383A of the Companies Act, 1956, ComplianceCertificate obtained from Mr.M.R. Gopinath, Practicing Company Secretary, for the yearended 31- March, 2012, is annexed.

11. Director's Responsibility Statement :

The Directors confirm

i) that in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standardshave been followed along with proper explanations relating to material departures.

ii) that Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistentlyand made judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give true andfair view of the state of affairs of the Company at 31st March 2012, and of the profit orloss of the Company for that year;

iii) that the Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance ofadequate accounting records in accordance with provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 forsafeguarding assets of the Company and preventing and detecting fraud and otherirregularities;

iv) that the directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

12. Auditors:

M/s.Guru &Jana, Chartered Accountants appointed at the previous Annual GeneralMeeting hold office till the 33. Annual General Meeting. The Board recommends theirre-appointment from the conclusion of the 33-Annual General Meeting till the conclusion ofthe next Annual General Meeting.

13. Disclosure of names of constituents of "Group" pursuant to Regulation 3(1)(e)(i) of SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 1997.

Shri Sushil Pandurang Mantri

for and on behalf of the Board of Directors

Marathwada Refractories Limited

Sd/- Sd/- Sd/- Prakash G. Hegde K.S. Vasudeva Murthy H.S. Girish Gupta Director Director Director

Place : Bangalore

Date : 21st May 2012