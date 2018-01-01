JUST IN
Marathwada Refractories Ltd.

BSE: 502250 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE347D01011
BSE 14:25 | 28 Feb 466.00 -24.50 (-4.99%)
(-4.99%)
OPEN

466.00

 HIGH

466.00

 LOW

466.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marathwada Refractories Ltd
OPEN 466.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 490.50
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 490.50
52-Week low 292.10
P/E 3584.62
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 33
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 466.00
Sell Qty 299.00
OPEN 466.00
CLOSE 490.50
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 490.50
52-Week low 292.10
P/E 3584.62
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 33
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 466.00
Sell Qty 299.00

Marathwada Refractories Ltd. (MARATHREFRA) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE FROM TO REMARKS
06-09-2016 Book Closure 24-09-2016 29-09-2016 A.G.M.
08-09-2015 Book Closure 24-09-2015 29-09-2015 A.G.M.
25-08-2014 Book Closure 09-09-2014 23-09-2014 A.G.M.
11-07-2013 Book Closure 08-08-2013 22-08-2013 A.G.M.
05-09-2012 Book Closure 13-09-2012 27-09-2012 A.G.M.
02-09-2011 Book Closure 19-09-2011 26-09-2011 A.G.M.
18-08-2010 Book Closure 16-09-2010 30-09-2010 A.G.M.
12-08-2009 Book Closure 16-09-2009 30-09-2009 A.G.M.

