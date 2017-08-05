JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Marathwada Refractories Ltd

Marathwada Refractories Ltd.

BSE: 502250 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE347D01011
BSE 14:25 | 28 Feb 466.00 -24.50
(-4.99%)
OPEN

466.00

 HIGH

466.00

 LOW

466.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marathwada Refractories Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 466.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 490.50
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 490.50
52-Week low 292.10
P/E 3584.62
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 33
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 466.00
Sell Qty 299.00
OPEN 466.00
CLOSE 490.50
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 490.50
52-Week low 292.10
P/E 3584.62
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 33
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 466.00
Sell Qty 299.00

Marathwada Refractories Ltd. (MARATHREFRA) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE REMARKS
14-02-2018 Board Meeting Dear Sir/Madam, ISIN: INE347D01011; Scrip ID: MARATHR; Scrip Code: 5022...
14-11-2017 Board Meeting Nov 06, 2017The General ManagerCorporate Services Department,BSE Limited...
11-08-2017 Board Meeting Dear Sir,This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors ...
16-06-2017 Board Meeting Dear Sir/Madam, ISIN: INE347D01011; Scrip ID: MARATHR; Scrip Code: 5022...
24-05-2017 Board Meeting Dear Sir/Madam, ISIN: INE347D01011; Scrip ID: MARATHR; Scrip Code: 50...
31-03-2017 Board Meeting Dear Sir/Madam This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Dire...
11-02-2017 Board Meeting Marathwada Refractories Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board...
14-11-2016 Board Meeting Marathwada Refractories Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board...
12-08-2016 Board Meeting Marathwada Refractories Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board...
30-05-2016 Board Meeting Marathwada Refractories Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board...
12-02-2016 Board Meeting Marathwada Refractories Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board...
11-11-2015 Board Meeting Marathwada Refractories Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board...
13-08-2015 Board Meeting Marathwada Refractories Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board...
30-05-2015 Board Meeting Audited Results
13-02-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
07-11-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
30-05-2014 Board Meeting Audited Results
28-01-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
31-10-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
26-07-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
28-05-2013 Board Meeting Audited Results
29-01-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Marathwada Refractories: