Marathwada Refractories Ltd.
|BSE: 502250
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE347D01011
|
BSE
14:25 | 28 Feb
|
466.00
|
-24.50
(-4.99%)
|
OPEN
466.00
|
HIGH
466.00
|
LOW
466.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Marathwada Refractories Ltd
|OPEN
|466.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|490.50
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|490.50
|52-Week low
|292.10
|P/E
|3584.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|466.00
|Sell Qty
|299.00
Marathwada Refractories Ltd. (MARATHREFRA) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|REMARKS
|14-02-2018
|Board Meeting
|Dear Sir/Madam, ISIN: INE347D01011; Scrip ID: MARATHR; Scrip Code: 5022...
|14-11-2017
|Board Meeting
|Nov 06, 2017The General ManagerCorporate Services Department,BSE Limited...
|11-08-2017
|Board Meeting
|Dear Sir,This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors ...
|16-06-2017
|Board Meeting
|Dear Sir/Madam, ISIN: INE347D01011; Scrip ID: MARATHR; Scrip Code: 5022...
|24-05-2017
|Board Meeting
|Dear Sir/Madam, ISIN: INE347D01011; Scrip ID: MARATHR; Scrip Code: 50...
|31-03-2017
|Board Meeting
|Dear Sir/Madam This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Dire...
|11-02-2017
|Board Meeting
|Marathwada Refractories Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board...
|14-11-2016
|Board Meeting
|Marathwada Refractories Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board...
|12-08-2016
|Board Meeting
|Marathwada Refractories Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board...
|30-05-2016
|Board Meeting
|Marathwada Refractories Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board...
|12-02-2016
|Board Meeting
|Marathwada Refractories Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board...
|11-11-2015
|Board Meeting
|Marathwada Refractories Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board...
|13-08-2015
|Board Meeting
|Marathwada Refractories Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board...
|30-05-2015
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13-02-2015
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07-11-2014
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30-05-2014
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|28-01-2014
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|31-10-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26-07-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28-05-2013
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|29-01-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
