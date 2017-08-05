ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE REMARKS

14-02-2018 Board Meeting Dear Sir/Madam, ISIN: INE347D01011; Scrip ID: MARATHR; Scrip Code: 5022...

14-11-2017 Board Meeting Nov 06, 2017The General ManagerCorporate Services Department,BSE Limited...

11-08-2017 Board Meeting Dear Sir,This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors ...

16-06-2017 Board Meeting Dear Sir/Madam, ISIN: INE347D01011; Scrip ID: MARATHR; Scrip Code: 5022...

24-05-2017 Board Meeting Dear Sir/Madam, ISIN: INE347D01011; Scrip ID: MARATHR; Scrip Code: 50...

31-03-2017 Board Meeting Dear Sir/Madam This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Dire...

11-02-2017 Board Meeting Marathwada Refractories Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board...

14-11-2016 Board Meeting Marathwada Refractories Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board...

12-08-2016 Board Meeting Marathwada Refractories Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board...

30-05-2016 Board Meeting Marathwada Refractories Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board...

12-02-2016 Board Meeting Marathwada Refractories Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board...

11-11-2015 Board Meeting Marathwada Refractories Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board...

13-08-2015 Board Meeting Marathwada Refractories Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board...

30-05-2015 Board Meeting Audited Results

13-02-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

07-11-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

30-05-2014 Board Meeting Audited Results

28-01-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

31-10-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

26-07-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

28-05-2013 Board Meeting Audited Results