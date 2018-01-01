JUST IN
Marathwada Refractories Ltd.

BSE: 502250 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE347D01011
BSE 14:25 | 28 Feb 466.00 -24.50
(-4.99%)
OPEN

466.00

 HIGH

466.00

 LOW

466.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
OPEN 466.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 490.50
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 490.50
52-Week low 292.10
P/E 3584.62
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 33
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 466.00
Sell Qty 299.00
Marathwada Refractories Ltd. (MARATHREFRA) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 0.70 0.70 0.70
Reserves 10.28 10.27 10.27
Total Shareholders Funds 10.98 10.97 10.97
Secured Loans 0.00 0.00 0.00
Unsecured Loans 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Debt 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Liabilities 10.98 10.97 10.97
Application of Funds
Gross Block 0.16 0.16 0.16
Capital Work in Progress 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 0.00 0.00 0.00
Sundry Debtors 0.12 0.10 0.06
Cash and Bank 0.47 1.40 1.41
Loans and Advances 10.41 9.51 9.51
Total Current Assets 11.00 11.01 10.98
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 0.02 0.04 0.00
Provisions 0.00 0.00 0.01
Net Current Assets 10.98 10.97 10.97
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 10.98 10.97 10.97
