Marathwada Refractories Ltd.
|BSE: 502250
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE347D01011
|
BSE
14:25 | 28 Feb
|
466.00
|
-24.50
(-4.99%)
|
OPEN
466.00
|
HIGH
466.00
|
LOW
466.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Marathwada Refractories Ltd
|OPEN
|466.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|490.50
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|490.50
|52-Week low
|292.10
|P/E
|3584.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|466.00
|Sell Qty
|299.00
Filter:
Marathwada Refractories Ltd. (MARATHREFRA) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|0.70
|0.70
|0.70
|Reserves
|10.28
|10.27
|10.27
|Total Shareholders Funds
|10.98
|10.97
|10.97
|Secured Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Unsecured Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Debt
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Liabilities
|10.98
|10.97
|10.97
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|0.16
|0.16
|0.16
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sundry Debtors
|0.12
|0.10
|0.06
|Cash and Bank
|0.47
|1.40
|1.41
|Loans and Advances
|10.41
|9.51
|9.51
|Total Current Assets
|11.00
|11.01
|10.98
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|0.02
|0.04
|0.00
|Provisions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Net Current Assets
|10.98
|10.97
|10.97
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|10.98
|10.97
|10.97
