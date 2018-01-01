JUST IN
Marathwada Refractories Ltd.

BSE: 502250 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE347D01011
BSE 14:25 | 28 Feb 466.00 -24.50
(-4.99%)
466.00

466.00

466.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marathwada Refractories Ltd
Marathwada Refractories Ltd. (MARATHREFRA) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Sales Turnover 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Sales 0.00 0.00 0.00
Other Income 0.11 0.12 0.10
Stock Adjustments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.11 0.12 0.10
Expenditure
Raw Materials 0.00 0.00 0.00
Power & Fuel Cost 0.00 0.00 0.00
Employee Cost 0.00 0.00 0.00
Other Manufacturing Expenses 0.00 0.00 0.00
Selling and Administration Expenses 0.10 0.12 0.06
Miscellaneous Expenses 0.00 0.00 0.04
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 0.10 0.12 0.10
Operating Profit 0.01 0.00 0.00
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Profit 0.01 0.00 0.00
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit Before Tax 0.01 0.00 0.00
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.01
Net Profit 0.01 0.00 -0.01
