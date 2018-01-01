You are here » Home
» » Marathwada Refractories Ltd
Marathwada Refractories Ltd.
|BSE: 502250
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE347D01011
|
BSE
14:25 | 28 Feb
|
466.00
|
-24.50
(-4.99%)
|
OPEN
466.00
|
HIGH
466.00
|
LOW
466.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Marathwada Refractories Ltd
|OPEN
|466.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|490.50
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|490.50
|52-Week low
|292.10
|P/E
|3584.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|466.00
|Sell Qty
|299.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|3584.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|466.00
|CLOSE
|490.50
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|490.50
|52-Week low
|292.10
|P/E
|3584.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|466.00
|Sell Qty
|299.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|3584.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|32.62
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Filter:
Marathwada Refractories Ltd. (MARATHREFRA) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Sales
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.12
|0.10
|Stock Adjustments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.11
|0.12
|0.10
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Power & Fuel Cost
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Employee Cost
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|0.10
|0.12
|0.06
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|0.10
|0.12
|0.10
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit Before Tax
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Net Profit
|0.01
|0.00
|-0.01
Quick Links for Marathwada Refractories: