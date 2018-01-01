JUST IN
Marathwada Refractories Ltd.

BSE: 502250 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE347D01011
BSE 14:25 | 28 Feb 466.00 -24.50
(-4.99%)
466.00

466.00

466.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marathwada Refractories Ltd
Marathwada Refractories Ltd. (MARATHREFRA) - Financial Ratios

Ratios 2017 2016 2015
Debt-Equity Ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Current Ratio 50.17 59.80 99.33
Asset turnover ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Inventory turnover ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Debtors turnover ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Interest Coverage ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Operating Margin (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit Margin (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Return on Capital Employed (%) 0.09 0.00 0.00
Return on Net Worth (%) 0.09 0.00 -0.09
