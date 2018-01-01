JUST IN
Marathwada Refractories Ltd.

BSE: 502250 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE347D01011
BSE 14:25 | 28 Feb 466.00 -24.50
(-4.99%)
OPEN

466.00

 HIGH

466.00

 LOW

466.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marathwada Refractories Ltd
Marathwada Refractories Ltd. (MARATHREFRA) - Nine Monthly Result

Particulars ( cr) Dec '17 Dec '16 Dec '15 Dec '14 Dec '13
Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Other Income 0.11 0.09 0.07 0.07 0.05
Total Income 0.11 0.09 0.07 0.07 0.05
Total Expenditure 0.09 0.08 0.07 0.03 0.02
Operating Profit 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.04 0.02
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Profit 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.04 0.02
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBT 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.04 0.02
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit/(Loss) 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.04 0.02
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.04 0.02
Equity Share Capital 0.70 0.70 0.70 0.70 0.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS 0.11 0.12 0.01 0.63 0.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0.02 0.02
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 25.00 25.00
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0.05 0.05
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 75.00 75.00
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
