Marathwada Refractories Ltd.
|BSE: 502250
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE347D01011
|
BSE
14:25 | 28 Feb
|
466.00
|
-24.50
(-4.99%)
|
OPEN
466.00
|
HIGH
466.00
|
LOW
466.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Marathwada Refractories Ltd
|OPEN
|466.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|490.50
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|490.50
|52-Week low
|292.10
|P/E
|3584.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|466.00
|Sell Qty
|299.00
|OPEN
|466.00
|CLOSE
|490.50
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|490.50
|52-Week low
|292.10
|P/E
|3584.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|466.00
|Sell Qty
|299.00
Filter:
Marathwada Refractories Ltd. (MARATHREFRA) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '17
|Dec '16
|Dec '15
|Dec '14
|Dec '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.09
|0.07
|0.07
|0.05
|Total Income
|0.11
|0.09
|0.07
|0.07
|0.05
|Total Expenditure
|0.09
|0.08
|0.07
|0.03
|0.02
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|0.04
|0.02
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|0.04
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBT
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|0.04
|0.02
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|0.04
|0.02
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|0.04
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|0.70
|0.70
|0.70
|0.70
|0.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.11
|0.12
|0.01
|0.63
|0.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0.02
|0.02
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|25.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0.05
|0.05
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|75.00
|75.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
