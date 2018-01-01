You are here » Home
Marathwada Refractories Ltd.
|BSE: 502250
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE347D01011
|
Marathwada Refractories Ltd. (MARATHREFRA) - Company Information
Marathwada Refractories Ltd
Incorporated in the Aurangabad, in the State of Maharashtra, Marathwada Refractories Ltd is spearheaded by V D Jhunjhunwala, the managing director. The company is engaged in the business of manufacture of Magnesite Ramming mass (10,000 MT), Bricks (2,400 MT), Castables (2,400 MT) and Mangnesia Carbon Bricks (2,400 MT).
The performance of the company was satisfactory in compared to the year 1999...> More
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Managing Director :
|H S Girish Gupta
|Independent Director :
|Aparna Goel
|Independent Director :
|Dig Vijay Singh
|Company Secretary :
|Juhi Sinha
|AUDITOR :
|Guru & Jana
|IND NAME :
|Refractories / Intermediates
|HOUSE NAME :
|Indian Private
|Registered office
|# 41 Vittal Mallya Road, ,Bangalore,Karnataka-560001
|Ph : +91-80-41300000
|WEBSITE :
|E-mail :
