JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Marathwada Refractories Ltd

Marathwada Refractories Ltd.

BSE: 502250 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE347D01011
BSE 14:25 | 28 Feb 466.00 -24.50
(-4.99%)
OPEN

466.00

 HIGH

466.00

 LOW

466.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marathwada Refractories Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 466.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 490.50
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 490.50
52-Week low 292.10
P/E 3584.62
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 33
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 466.00
Sell Qty 299.00
OPEN 466.00
CLOSE 490.50
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 490.50
52-Week low 292.10
P/E 3584.62
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 33
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 466.00
Sell Qty 299.00

Marathwada Refractories Ltd. (MARATHREFRA) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) Sep
Book Closure Date (Month) Sep
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 10
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 502250
NSE Code N.A.
BSE Group XT
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 No
BSE 500 No
CNX 500 No
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, Kolkata Stock Exchange

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Marathwada Refractories: