Marathwada Refractories Ltd.
|BSE: 502250
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE347D01011
|
BSE
14:25 | 28 Feb
|
466.00
|
-24.50
(-4.99%)
|
OPEN
466.00
|
HIGH
466.00
|
LOW
466.00
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Marathwada Refractories Ltd
|OPEN
|466.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|490.50
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|490.50
|52-Week low
|292.10
|P/E
|3584.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|466.00
|Sell Qty
|299.00
|OPEN
|466.00
|CLOSE
|490.50
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|490.50
|52-Week low
|292.10
|P/E
|3584.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|466.00
|Sell Qty
|299.00
Marathwada Refractories Ltd. (MARATHREFRA) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|Total Promoters
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|75.00
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|Indian Public
|10.14
|10.14
|10.12
|10.12
|10.12
|Others
|14.86
|14.86
|14.88
|14.88
|14.88
|Total Non Promoter
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|25.00
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
