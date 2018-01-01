JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Marathwada Refractories Ltd

Marathwada Refractories Ltd.

BSE: 502250 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE347D01011
BSE 14:25 | 28 Feb 466.00 -24.50
(-4.99%)
OPEN

466.00

 HIGH

466.00

 LOW

466.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marathwada Refractories Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 466.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 490.50
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 490.50
52-Week low 292.10
P/E 3584.62
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 33
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 466.00
Sell Qty 299.00
OPEN 466.00
CLOSE 490.50
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 490.50
52-Week low 292.10
P/E 3584.62
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 33
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 466.00
Sell Qty 299.00

Marathwada Refractories Ltd. (MARATHREFRA) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 75.00 75.00 75.00 75.00 75.00
Total Promoters 75.00 75.00 75.00 75.00 75.00
Non Promoter
Institutions 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 25.00 25.00 25.00 25.00 25.00
Indian Public 10.14 10.14 10.12 10.12 10.12
Others 14.86 14.86 14.88 14.88 14.88
Total Non Promoter 25.00 25.00 25.00 25.00 25.00
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Marathwada Refractories: