Marathwada Refractories Ltd.
|BSE: 502250
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE347D01011
|BSE 14:25 | 28 Feb
|466.00
|
-24.50
(-4.99%)
|
OPEN
466.00
|
HIGH
466.00
|
LOW
466.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Marathwada Refractories Ltd
|OPEN
|466.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|490.50
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|490.50
|52-Week low
|292.10
|P/E
|3584.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|466.00
|Sell Qty
|299.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|3584.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|466.00
|CLOSE
|490.50
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|490.50
|52-Week low
|292.10
|P/E
|3584.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|466.00
|Sell Qty
|299.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|3584.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|32.62
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Marathwada Refractories Ltd. (MARATHREFRA) - Announcements
-
Marathwada Refractories Ltd Board Meeting-Outcome of Board Meeting
14/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marathwada Refractories Ltd Closure of Trading Window
05/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marathwada Refractories Ltd Board Meeting On 14-02-2018
05/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marathwada Refractories Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
18/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marathwada Refractories Ltd Updates on Open Offer
05/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marathwada Refractories Ltd Updates on Open Offer
28/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marathwada Refractories Ltd Open Offer
21/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marathwada Refractories Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
14/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marathwada Refractories Ltd Financial Result For The 2Nd Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
14/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marathwada Refractories Ltd Closure of Trading Window
06/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marathwada Refractories Ltd Board Meeting To Be Held On 14Th November 2017
06/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marathwada Refractories Ltd Un- Audited Financial Result For Quarter Ended 30-06-2017
27/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marathwada Refractories Ltd Compliance Certificate For The Period Ended 30Th September 2017
25/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marathwada Refractories Ltd Certificate Under Regulation 40 (10) For The Period Ended 30Th September 2017
25/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marathwada Refractories Ltd Statement Of Investor Grievance For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2018
21/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marathwada Refractories Ltd AGM Proceeding For 38Th Annual General Meeting Of Marathwada Refractories Limited Held On 29Th Septe
03/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marathwada Refractories Ltd Scrutinizers Report
03/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marathwada Refractories Ltd Outcome of AGM
03/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marathwada Refractories Ltd Scrutinizers Report
30/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Marathwada Refractories Ltd Outcome of AGM
29/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
Quick Links for Marathwada Refractories:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices