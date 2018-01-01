JUST IN
Marathwada Refractories Ltd.

BSE: 502250 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE347D01011
BSE 14:25 | 28 Feb 466.00 -24.50
(-4.99%)
OPEN

466.00

 HIGH

466.00

 LOW

466.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marathwada Refractories Ltd
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) 52 Wk High 52 Wk Low MKT-CAP
(RS CR)
Larsen & Toubro 1309.85 1.53 1469.60 986.67 183555.82
Siemens 1105.40 1.72 1470.00 1081.00 39363.29
Bharat Electron 150.40 1.31 192.95 139.27 36953.28
Bharat Forge 735.05 -1.70 799.65 497.45 34223.93
B H E L 86.90 0.75 121.77 80.93 31904.47
Havells India 504.95 0.43 592.70 417.50 31564.42
A B B 1431.10 -0.28 1744.40 1175.00 30325.01
Cummins India 776.85 -0.26 1096.20 767.05 21534.28
Crompton Gr. Con 233.80 -2.60 295.00 187.70 14654.58
Honeywell Auto 15894.50 0.23 21899.00 9530.00 14050.74
Thermax 1161.60 1.00 1375.00 835.05 13840.46
Sterlite Tech. 340.90 0.89 414.50 120.00 13670.09
AIA Engg. 1443.65 0.33 1702.00 1276.00 13613.62
L&T Technology 1291.80 2.34 1547.00 671.00 13234.49
Graphite India 675.10 4.77 908.00 103.00 13191.45
Sundram Fasten. 578.15 0.81 600.00 360.10 12146.93
Finolex Cables 704.60 1.03 750.00 437.20 10776.86
HEG 2683.50 4.45 3146.95 214.00 10723.27
GMR Infra. 17.40 1.75 25.00 14.20 10502.47
Engineers India 163.40 0.49 206.20 140.95 10325.57
