Marathwada Refractories Ltd.
|BSE: 502250
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE347D01011
|BSE 14:25 | 28 Feb
|466.00
|
-24.50
(-4.99%)
|
OPEN
466.00
|
HIGH
466.00
|
LOW
466.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Marathwada Refractories Ltd
|OPEN
|466.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|490.50
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|490.50
|52-Week low
|292.10
|P/E
|3584.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|466.00
|Sell Qty
|299.00
Marathwada Refractories Ltd. (MARATHREFRA) - Market Capital
Market Cap
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG(%)
|52 Wk High
|52 Wk Low
|MKT-CAP
(RS CR)
|Larsen & Toubro
|1309.85
|1.53
|1469.60
|986.67
|183555.82
|Siemens
|1105.40
|1.72
|1470.00
|1081.00
|39363.29
|Bharat Electron
|150.40
|1.31
|192.95
|139.27
|36953.28
|Bharat Forge
|735.05
|-1.70
|799.65
|497.45
|34223.93
|B H E L
|86.90
|0.75
|121.77
|80.93
|31904.47
|Havells India
|504.95
|0.43
|592.70
|417.50
|31564.42
|A B B
|1431.10
|-0.28
|1744.40
|1175.00
|30325.01
|Cummins India
|776.85
|-0.26
|1096.20
|767.05
|21534.28
|Crompton Gr. Con
|233.80
|-2.60
|295.00
|187.70
|14654.58
|Honeywell Auto
|15894.50
|0.23
|21899.00
|9530.00
|14050.74
|Thermax
|1161.60
|1.00
|1375.00
|835.05
|13840.46
|Sterlite Tech.
|340.90
|0.89
|414.50
|120.00
|13670.09
|AIA Engg.
|1443.65
|0.33
|1702.00
|1276.00
|13613.62
|L&T Technology
|1291.80
|2.34
|1547.00
|671.00
|13234.49
|Graphite India
|675.10
|4.77
|908.00
|103.00
|13191.45
|Sundram Fasten.
|578.15
|0.81
|600.00
|360.10
|12146.93
|Finolex Cables
|704.60
|1.03
|750.00
|437.20
|10776.86
|HEG
|2683.50
|4.45
|3146.95
|214.00
|10723.27
|GMR Infra.
|17.40
|1.75
|25.00
|14.20
|10502.47
|Engineers India
|163.40
|0.49
|206.20
|140.95
|10325.57
