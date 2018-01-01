You are here » Home » » Marathwada Refractories Ltd
Marathwada Refractories Ltd.
|BSE: 502250
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE347D01011
|BSE 14:25 | 28 Feb
|466.00
|
-24.50
(-4.99%)
|
OPEN
466.00
|
HIGH
466.00
|
LOW
466.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
Marathwada Refractories Ltd. (MARATHREFRA) - Total Assets
Total Assets
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG(%)
|Gross Block
|Net Block
|CWIP
|Total Assets
|Larsen & Toubro
|1309.85
|1.53
|8884.63
|6647.89
|503.78
|57156.56
|B H E L
|86.90
|0.75
|5372.48
|3595.88
|168.34
|41164.84
|IL&FS Transport
|66.85
|-0.96
|162.64
|140.36
|12.03
|14842.01
|GMR Infra.
|17.40
|1.75
|103.15
|71.47
|0.00
|12610.66
|Bharat Electron
|150.40
|1.31
|1616.85
|1255.19
|656.31
|8474.64
|Siemens
|1105.40
|1.72
|1634.80
|1226.50
|143.00
|7966.10
|Suzlon Energy
|11.34
|2.90
|2628.75
|1755.39
|128.26
|7397.75
|Bharat Forge
|735.05
|-1.70
|5215.32
|2373.32
|374.26
|6711.12
|Jayaswal Neco
|9.40
|-2.99
|5122.58
|4785.48
|456.61
|5826.48
|CG Power & Indu.
|80.65
|3.13
|2109.17
|1279.01
|36.24
|5594.83
|Electrost.Cast.
|27.75
|-3.65
|1762.82
|1639.91
|1209.76
|4989.09
|Cummins India
|776.85
|-0.26
|1999.89
|1232.22
|463.13
|4081.68
|A B B
|1431.10
|-0.28
|2114.15
|1254.91
|67.78
|3938.81
|Metalyst Forg.
|32.00
|4.92
|3463.12
|2748.40
|95.47
|3833.45
|Mahindra CIE
|225.55
|-1.74
|634.38
|510.68
|6.10
|3658.10
|Inox Wind
|120.65
|0.50
|558.11
|493.83
|18.67
|3655.82
|BGR Energy Sys.
|105.45
|-1.54
|335.85
|172.42
|0.00
|3531.52
|Havells India
|504.95
|0.43
|1440.36
|1209.83
|11.91
|3485.28
|BEML Ltd
|1122.70
|1.14
|682.94
|570.86
|79.42
|3134.51
|McNally Bharat
|59.80
|-1.48
|113.90
|66.49
|4.63
|2892.08
