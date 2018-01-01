JUST IN
Marathwada Refractories Ltd.

BSE: 502250 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE347D01011
BSE 14:25 | 28 Feb 466.00 -24.50
(-4.99%)
OPEN

466.00

 HIGH

466.00

 LOW

466.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marathwada Refractories Ltd
Marathwada Refractories Ltd. (MARATHREFRA) - Competition

Exchange:
COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
Larsen & Toubro 1,309.85 183,555.82 66,301.35 5,453.74 57,156.56
Siemens 1,105.40 39,363.29 11,348.30 1,133.60 7,966.10
Bharat Electron 150.40 36,953.28 9,140.44 1,547.62 8,474.64
Bharat Forge 735.05 34,223.93 4,066.13 585.08 6,711.12
B H E L 86.90 31,904.47 29,474.99 495.86 41,164.84
Havells India 504.95 31,564.42 6,585.96 539.04 3,485.28
A B B 1,431.10 30,325.01 9,189.68 376.25 3,938.81
Cummins India 776.85 21,534.28 5,428.75 734.63 4,081.68
Crompton Gr. Con 233.80 14,654.58 4,091.68 290.69 1,206.71
Honeywell Auto 15,894.50 14,050.74 2,444.72 169.45 1,193.72
Thermax 1,161.60 13,840.46 3,870.29 144.83 2,545.19
Sterlite Tech. 340.90 13,670.09 2,401.18 140.74 2,185.86
AIA Engg. 1,443.65 13,613.62 2,122.40 417.31 2,567.33
L&T Technology 1,291.80 13,234.49 3,112.50 449.00 1,531.50
Graphite India 675.10 13,191.45 1,391.75 112.28 1,980.48
Sundram Fasten. 578.15 12,146.93 3,158.64 315.48 1,952.44
Finolex Cables 704.60 10,776.86 2,670.75 315.88 1,884.39
HEG 2,683.50 10,723.27 896.02 -50.10 1,560.21
GMR Infra. 17.40 10,502.47 1,179.77 -3684.11 12,610.66
Engineers India 163.40 10,325.57 1,448.64 325.04 2,797.01
