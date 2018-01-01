JUST IN
Marathwada Refractories Ltd.

BSE: 502250 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE347D01011
BSE 14:25 | 28 Feb 466.00 -24.50
(-4.99%)
466.00

466.00

466.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marathwada Refractories Ltd
Marathwada Refractories Ltd. (MARATHREFRA) - Price Performance

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) 1-DAY (%) 1-WK (%) 1-MTH (%) 3-MTH (%) 6-MTH (%) 1-YR (%) 3-YR (%)
Vesuvius India 1238.45 -3.60 -6.23 -6.19 1.18 -10.70 3.90 74.80
Orient Refrac. 160.15 2.92 -1.26 -4.56 0.06 4.06 19.51 66.30
IFGL Refractori. 268.55 0.94 -4.09 -9.38 -18.25 (-) (-) (-)
Morganite Crucib 1054.00 2.83 0.66 3.33 9.22 0.97 42.08 72.79
Nilachal Refract 42.00 -4.55 (-) (-) (-) (-) (-) (-)

