Marathwada Refractories Ltd.

BSE: 502250 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE347D01011
BSE 14:25 | 28 Feb 466.00 -24.50
(-4.99%)
OPEN

466.00

 HIGH

466.00

 LOW

466.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Marathwada Refractories Ltd
Marathwada Refractories Ltd. (MARATHREFRA) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Vesuvius India 1238.45 -3.60 2514.05 229.02 21.33 47.89 25.86
Orient Refrac. 160.15 2.92 1923.40 157.83 21.99 6.33 25.30
IFGL Refractori. 268.55 0.94 967.85 210.13 6.65 4.76 56.42
Morganite Crucib 1054.00 2.83 295.12 23.87 2.60 40.18 26.23
Nilachal Refract 42.00 -4.55 85.51 0.21 -0.30 1.21 34.71
Guj. Nar. Flyash 8.30 -1.89 10.57 0.19 0.01 0.00 -
Sand Plast 1.87 -3.11 4.68 0.59 -0.73 0.00 -
Raasi Refractor 4.50 0.00 2.12 7.84 0.56 0.00 -

