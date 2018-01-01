You are here » Home » » Marathwada Refractories Ltd
Marathwada Refractories Ltd.
|BSE: 502250
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE347D01011
|BSE 14:25 | 28 Feb
|466.00
|
-24.50
(-4.99%)
|
OPEN
466.00
|
HIGH
466.00
|
LOW
466.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Marathwada Refractories Ltd
|OPEN
|466.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|490.50
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|490.50
|52-Week low
|292.10
|P/E
|3584.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|466.00
|Sell Qty
|299.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|3584.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|466.00
|CLOSE
|490.50
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|490.50
|52-Week low
|292.10
|P/E
|3584.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|33
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|466.00
|Sell Qty
|299.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|3584.62
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|32.62
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Marathwada Refractories Ltd. (MARATHREFRA) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Vesuvius India
|1238.45
|-3.60
|2514.05
|229.02
|21.33
|47.89
|25.86
|Orient Refrac.
|160.15
|2.92
|1923.40
|157.83
|21.99
|6.33
|25.30
|IFGL Refractori.
|268.55
|0.94
|967.85
|210.13
|6.65
|4.76
|56.42
|Morganite Crucib
|1054.00
|2.83
|295.12
|23.87
|2.60
|40.18
|26.23
|Nilachal Refract
|42.00
|-4.55
|85.51
|0.21
|-0.30
|1.21
|34.71
|Guj. Nar. Flyash
|8.30
|-1.89
|10.57
|0.19
|0.01
|0.00
|-
|Sand Plast
|1.87
|-3.11
|4.68
|0.59
|-0.73
|0.00
|-
|Raasi Refractor
|4.50
|0.00
|2.12
|7.84
|0.56
|0.00
|-
Quick Links for Marathwada Refractories:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices