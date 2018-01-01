JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd

Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.

BSE: 503101 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: MARATHON ISIN Code: INE182D01012
BSE LIVE 14:09 | 12 Mar 443.00 -25.90
(-5.52%)
OPEN

454.10

 HIGH

466.00

 LOW

443.00
NSE LIVE 14:02 | 12 Mar 453.00 -7.95
(-1.72%)
OPEN

473.70

 HIGH

473.70

 LOW

450.65
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 454.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 468.90
VOLUME 287
52-Week high 669.50
52-Week low 216.00
P/E 21.16
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,019
Buy Price 445.65
Buy Qty 300.00
Sell Price 460.00
Sell Qty 10.00
OPEN 454.10
CLOSE 468.90
VOLUME 287
52-Week high 669.50
52-Week low 216.00
P/E 21.16
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,019
Buy Price 445.65
Buy Qty 300.00
Sell Price 460.00
Sell Qty 10.00

About Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.

Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd

Piramal Spinning & Weaving Mills (PSWML) was incorporated in Jan 1978 and later in Jun 1979 it was amalgamated with Mahadevi Invesment Company. The has it's business interest in textiles and manufactures cotton fabrics, synthetic fabric and cotton yarn. from it's factories at Lower Parel, Mumbai Ambarnath both in Maharashtra and Surat in Gujarat. The company had completed the first phase of mod...> More

Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,019
EPS - TTM () [*S] 20.94
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 21.16
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 08 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.26
Book Value / Share () [*S] 250.07
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.77
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 53.81 -
Other Income 14.41 15.92 -9.48
Total Income 14.41 69.73 -79.33
Total Expenses 2.07 37.47 -94.48
Operating Profit 12.34 32.26 -61.75
Net Profit 10.3 25.16 -59.06
Equity Capital 23 28.44 -
> More on Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd Financials Results

Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Unitech 5.93 -5.87 1551.47
Anant Raj 50.45 0.10 1488.78
D B Realty 53.60 3.08 1303.87
Marathon Nextgen 443.00 -5.52 1018.90
Ajmera Realty 237.60 -0.31 843.00
Prozone Intu 53.35 -1.84 814.12
Texmaco Infrast. 57.00 0.44 726.18
> More on Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd Peer Group

Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.97
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 0.02
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.49
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.49
> More on Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.37% -9.97% 0.08% -0.96%
1 Month -14.97% -11.88% -1.54% -0.92%
3 Month -26.07% -22.28% 1.64% 0.90%
6 Month 24.96% 24.57% 5.02% 4.26%
1 Year 98.17% 101.33% 16.67% 16.04%
3 Year 318.71% NA 16.74% 18.29%

Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 443.00
466.00
Week Low/High 443.00
507.00
Month Low/High 443.00
532.00
YEAR Low/High 216.00
670.00
All TIME Low/High 0.01
670.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Marathon Nextgen Realty: