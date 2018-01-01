You are here » Home
» Company
» Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.
|BSE: 503101
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: MARATHON
|ISIN Code: INE182D01012
|
BSE
LIVE
14:09 | 12 Mar
|
443.00
|
-25.90
(-5.52%)
|
OPEN
454.10
|
HIGH
466.00
|
LOW
443.00
|
NSE
LIVE
14:02 | 12 Mar
|
453.00
|
-7.95
(-1.72%)
|
OPEN
473.70
|
HIGH
473.70
|
LOW
450.65
|OPEN
|454.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|468.90
|VOLUME
|287
|52-Week high
|669.50
|52-Week low
|216.00
|P/E
|21.16
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,019
|Buy Price
|445.65
|Buy Qty
|300.00
|Sell Price
|460.00
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|473.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|460.95
|VOLUME
|7937
|52-Week high
|666.25
|52-Week low
|211.00
|P/E
|21.16
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,019
|Buy Price
|452.80
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|455.95
|Sell Qty
|23.00
|OPEN
|454.10
|CLOSE
|468.90
|VOLUME
|287
|52-Week high
|669.50
|52-Week low
|216.00
|P/E
|21.16
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,019
|Buy Price
|445.65
|Buy Qty
|300.00
|Sell Price
|460.00
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|473.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|460.95
|VOLUME
|7937
|52-Week high
|666.25
|52-Week low
|211.00
|P/E
|21.16
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1018.90
|Buy Price
|452.80
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|455.95
|Sell Qty
|23.00
About Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd
Piramal Spinning & Weaving Mills (PSWML) was incorporated in Jan 1978 and later in Jun 1979 it was amalgamated with Mahadevi Invesment Company. The has it's business interest in textiles and manufactures cotton fabrics, synthetic fabric and cotton yarn. from it's factories at Lower Parel, Mumbai Ambarnath both in Maharashtra and Surat in Gujarat.
The company had completed the first phase of mod...> More
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|53.81
|-
|Other Income
|14.41
|15.92
|-9.48
|Total Income
|14.41
|69.73
|-79.33
|Total Expenses
|2.07
|37.47
|-94.48
|Operating Profit
|12.34
|32.26
|-61.75
|Net Profit
|10.3
|25.16
|-59.06
|Equity Capital
|23
|28.44
| -
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd - Peer Group
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.37%
|-9.97%
|0.08%
|-0.96%
|1 Month
|-14.97%
|-11.88%
|-1.54%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|-26.07%
|-22.28%
|1.64%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|24.96%
|24.57%
|5.02%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|98.17%
|101.33%
|16.67%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|318.71%
|NA
|16.74%
|18.29%
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|443.00
|
|466.00
|Week Low/High
|443.00
|
|507.00
|Month Low/High
|443.00
|
|532.00
|YEAR Low/High
|216.00
|
|670.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.01
|
|670.00
Quick Links for Marathon Nextgen Realty: