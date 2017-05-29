Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.

To the Members of Marathon Nextgen Realty Limited

Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of MarathonNextgen Realty Limited ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as atMarch 31 2017 the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income)the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then endedand a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information(hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements").

Management's Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Company's Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section134(5) of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation ofthese Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the (stateof affairs) financial position profit or loss (financial performance including othercomprehensive income) cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance withthe accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian AccountingStandards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issuedthereunder. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting recordsin accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Companyand for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection andapplication of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that arereasonable and prudent; and design implementation and maintenance of adequate internalfinancial controls and ensuring their operating effectiveness and the accuracy andcompleteness of the accounting records relevant to the preparation and presentation ofthe Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are freefrom material misstatement whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor's Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these Standalone Ind AS FinancialStatements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act the accounting and auditingstandards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under theprovisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified underSection 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethicalrequirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whetherthe Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts anddisclosures in the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements. The procedures selected dependon the auditors'judgment including the assessment of the risks of material misstatementof the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements whether due to fraud or error. In makingthose risk assessments the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to theCompany's preparation of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true andfair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances.An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and thereasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Company's Directors as well asevaluating the overall presentation of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate toprovide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanationsgiven to us the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements give the informationrequired by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformitywith the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Ind AS of thestate of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at March 31 2017 its profit(financial performance including other comprehensive income) its cash flows and changesin equity for the year ended on that date.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to the following matters:

(i) Note 8.1 to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements regarding the adequacy ofprovision for income tax which comprises of long term capital loss business and otherincome which is based on the legal advice and as certified by an independent firm ofChartered Accountants and which has been relied upon by us.

(ii) Note 27.1 to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements regarding the manner ofrecognition of income from operations amounting to Rs. 1931090000 which is subject tothe approval of shareholders.

Our report is not modified in respect of these matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

(i) As required by the Companies (Auditors' Report) Order 2016 ("the Order")issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of Section 143 ofthe Act we give in "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified inparagraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

(ii) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the bestof our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by theCompany so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet the Statement of Profit and Loss the Statement of Cash Flows andthe Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with thebooks of account;

d. In our opinion the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements comply with theIndian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with relevantrules issued thereunder;

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 312017 and taken on record by the Board of Directors none of the directors is disqualifiedas on March 31 2017 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of theAct;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financialreporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls we give ourseparate Report in "Annexure 2".

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor's Report inaccordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 as amended inour opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given tous:

(I) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financialposition in its Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements - Refer Note no. 38 on ContingentLiabilities to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements;

(ii) The Company did not have any material foreseeable losses on long term contractsincluding derivative contracts;

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts required to be transferred tothe Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) The Company has provided requisite disclosures in its Standalone Ind AS FinancialStatements as to holdings as well as dealings in Specified Bank Notes during the periodfrom November 8 2016 to December 30 2016. Based on audit procedures and relying on theManagement representation we report that the disclosures are in accordance with the booksof account maintained by the Company and as produced to us by the Management. (Refer Noteno. 46 to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements).

For Haribhakti & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No. 103523W/W100048

Snehal Shah

Partner

Membership No. 048539

Place: Mumbai

Date: 29th May 2017

ANNEXURE 1 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

[Referred to in Paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and RegulatoryRequirements' in the Independent Auditor's Report of even date to the members of MarathonNextgen Realty Limited ("the Company") on the Standalone Ind AS FinancialStatements for the year ended March 31 2017]

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars includingquantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) During the year fixed assets of the Company have been physically verified by theManagement and as informed no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.In our opinion the frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to the size ofthe Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties recorded as fixed assets in the books ofaccount of the Company are in the name of the Company except for the details given below:

Land / Building Total number of cases Leasehold/ Freehold Gross Block as on March 31 2017 (Rs.) Net Block as on March 312017 (Rs.) Remarks Land 1 Freehold 149198 149198 Unused FSI of self developed project

(ii) Inventories comprise of car parking units expenditure incurred on acquisition ofland and tenancy rights development rights and other expenditure on construction anddevelopment of the project of the Company. As explained to us physical verification ofthe project site was carried out during the year by the Management. In our opinion thefrequency of verification is reasonable. As informed no material discrepancies werenoticed on physical verification carried out during the year.

(iii) The Company has granted unsecured loans to companies and a Limited LiabilityPartnership covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Act.

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the auditprocedures conducted by us we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of theaforesaid loans granted by the Company are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(b) The schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest in respect of suchloans has not been stipulated and hence we are unable to comment whether the repaymentsor receipts are regular and report on amounts overdue for more than ninety days if anyas required under Paragraph 3(iii) of the Order.

(iv) Based on the information and explanation given to us in respect of loansinvestments guarantees and securities the Company has complied with the provisions ofSection 185 of the Act except with respect to a transaction carried out by it with acompany in which Directors are interested as Directors and shareholders of the recipientcompany wherein the loan extended by the Company is in the nature of project advance.Maximum amount of loan outstanding during the year is of Rs. 2958647083 and theoutstanding amount as on March 31 2017 is of Rs. 2893319749. As explained in Note no.6.1 to the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements the Management is of the opinion thatproject advance of this nature would not attract the provisions of Section 185 of the Act.

Further the provisions of Section 186 of the Act are not applicable to the Company asit is engaged in the business of Real estate & Construction.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us theCompany has not accepted any deposits from the public within the provisions of Sections 73to 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under.

(vi) The Central Government of India has prescribed the maintenance of cost records forthe products of the Company under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act and the rulesframed there under. However at present the Company does not fall under the criteria forwhich such records are required to be maintained. Hence the said rules are not applicableto the Company.

vii) (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authoritiesundisputed statutory dues including provident fund employee's state insuranceincome-tax service tax value added tax excise duty cess and any other materialstatutory dues applicable to it. However there have been slight delays in few cases.

AND

According to the information and explanations given to us no undisputed amountspayable in respect of provident fund employee's state insurance income tax service taxvalue added tax excise duty cess and any other material statutory dues applicable to itwere outstanding at the year end for a period of more than six months from the date theybecame payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us the dues outstanding withrespect to income tax excise duty on account of any dispute are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs.) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Central Excise Act 1944 Excise duty including penalty 925824 1991- 92 1992- 93 1994- 95 1995- 96 Central Excise & Service tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) Central Excise Act 1944 Penalty 15000 1998-99 1991- 92 1992- 93 Commissioner of Central Excise (Appeal) Central Excise Act 1944 Excise duty 1268210 1977-78 1983-84 1991- 92 1992- 93 Deputy Commissioner of Central Excise (Appeal) Income Tax Act 1961 Income Tax 34112 Asst. Year 2011-12 Income Tax Assessing Officer The Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act 2002 Value Added Tax 4304663 2008-09 Deputy Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeals)

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has notdefaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to financial institution. The Company doesnot have any loans or borrowings from any banks government or debenture holders duringthe year.

(ix) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us themoneys raised by way of term loan have been applied by the Company for the purpose forwhich they were raised. The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offeror further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(x) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Companycarried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India andaccording to the information and explanations given to us we have neither come across anyinstance of fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employeesnoticed or reported during the year nor have we been informed of any such instance by theManagement.

(xi) According to the information and explanations given to us managerial remunerationhas been paid / provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by theprovisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us theCompany is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly Paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is notapplicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanation given to us all transactionsentered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177and 188 of Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financialstatements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement ofshares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review.Accordingly Paragraph 3(xiv) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(xv) As per the information and explanations given to us the Company has not enteredinto any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him during theyear.

(xvi) According to the information and explanation given to us the Company is notrequired to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

ANNEXURE 2 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

[Referred to in Paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and RegulatoryRequirements' in the Independent Auditor's Report of even date to the members of MarathonNextgen Realty Limited on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements for the year endedMarch 31 2017]

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) ofSub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of MarathonNextgen Realty Limited ("the Company") as of March 31 2017 in conjunction withour audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of the Company for the year endedon that date.

Management's Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company's Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internalfinancial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteriaestablished by the Company considering the essential components of internal control statedin the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reportingissued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). Theseresponsibilities include the design implementation and maintenance of adequate internalfinancial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficientconduct of its business including adherence to the Company's policies the safeguardingof its assets the prevention and detection of frauds and errors the accuracy andcompleteness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financialinformation as required under the Act.

Auditors' Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's internal financialcontrols over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordancewith the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting(the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing specified under section143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controlsboth issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply withethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance aboutwhether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established andmaintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy ofthe internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operatingeffectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting includedobtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reportingassessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the designand operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The proceduresselected depend on the auditor's judgement including the assessment of the risks ofmaterial misstatement of the financial statements whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate toprovide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company's internal financial controls systemover financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A company's internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designedto provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and thepreparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generallyaccepted accounting principles. A company's internal financial control over financialreporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance ofrecords that in reasonable detail accurately and fairly reflect the transactions anddispositions of the assets of the company: (2) provide reasonable assurance thattransactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements inaccordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts andexpenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations ofmanagement and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regardingprevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition use or disposition of thecompany's assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financialreporting including the possibility of collusion or improper management override ofcontrols material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected.Also projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financialreporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controlover financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions or thatthe degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion the Company has in all material respects an adequate internalfinancial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controlsover financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31 2017 based on theinternal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company consideringthe essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit ofInternal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

