Chetan R. Shah

Dear Shareholders

It gives me immense pleasure to address you once again.

The Global economy grew at a sluggish pace in 2016-17 on account of major setbacks thatincluded BREXIT slowdown in the Chinese economy low oil prices and an overall weaknessin the developed economies like the United States of America Japan and most of Europe.The near-term outlook does not look too positive with the IMF forecasting only a 3.6%growth in 2018 as compared to a growth of 3.7% in 2017. Notable negative risks to growthinclude shift towards inward looking possibilities sharper tightening of global financialconditions and a distinct slowdown in emerging economies.

Despite the slowdown in the global economy India remains a bright spot and is emergingas the fastest growing country with an estimated Gross Domestic Product of 7.1%. This hasbeen achieved through larger public investment in infrastructure along with structural andadministrative reforms initiated by the Government. The Fiscal Prudence followed by theReserve Bank of India has led to macroeconomic stability keeping inflation under check andwithin reasonable limits.

A major event that has far reaching consequences and which shook the economy was thedemonetization of high value currency notes. Despite the temporary side effects faced bythe economy it beholds long term fruitful opportunities.

The implementation of the Goods and Services Tax(GST) one of the most important taxreforms should help in the country's medium term growth to 8% plus.GST would enhance theefficiency of production as well as improve seamless movement of goods and services acrossthe country. It would also usher in a uniform tax structure and considerably broaden thetax base.

Overview of the Real Estate Sector

The real estate and construction sector plays a crucial role in the economy. The sectoris amongst the largest generator of employment in the country and its impact is deepeningover the past few years on account of the rising aspiration in the populace and enhancedGovernment initiatives as the enabler.

2016-17 was not a very promising year for the Real Estate Sector. This was largely onaccount of poor cash flows significant delays in completion of projects and the publicgeneral apathy. The woes of the industry was further aggravated on account of thedemonization that resulted in developers refraining from launching new projects and buyersfacing severe cash crunch. The industry came to a virtual standstill.

In a recent report Knight Frank India has reaffirmed that the long term growth of thereal estate sector has potential. The primary demand drivers of the real estate space arerising per capita income continuing urbanization nucelearization of families andimprovement in regulatory frameworks.

The Government has initiated a number of steps to boost the realty sector. Theseinclude the formation of the Real Estate Investment Trusts(REITs) Goods and Services TaxInfrastructure Status to Affordable Housing and the Benami Transaction Act.

Real Estate Regulation Authority (RERA)

The real estate industry is at a transition stage. There has always been a perceptionthat this sector needed to make its activity more transparent. To achieve this theCentral and State Government have enacted the Real Estate Regulation and Development Actand the Govt.Of Maharashtra has come out with rules and established the Maharashtra RealEstate Regulation Authority (Maha RERA) to oversee the implementation of the Act.

Hopefully this authority would be able to put at rest the misconception that thecritics and cynics had in the real estate segment. This will repose trust and faith in theindustry in the minds of potential investors.

The implementation of RERA has pushed developers to focus on completion of existingprojects. Institutional investors maintain a strong interest in financing of Grade Aresidential & commercial projects. This has given an impetus to developers in thissegment. The increasing focus of the Government of India in affordable housing is helpingthe real estate sector. The vision of Housing for All by 2022 is increasing demand anddevelopers are shifting significantly into this sector.

There is sustained demand in Commercial real estate. The Make-in-lndia initiative ofthe Government and the implementation of GST has provided a boost in this sector.Traditionally IT / ITES have remained the major driving force in the commercial realtyspace. This is now being supported by Consulting Media Telecom and Infrastructure. TheCommercial Realty Sector is expected to see a lot of interest especially from the investorpoint of view. Major realty funds and private equity funds have been acquiringconsiderable space riding on the back of rising demand.

Despite considerable odds the company has achieved sustained progress. The company'sjoint venture projects are doing well and have been well accepted in the market. Theunderlying philosophy of the company has always been to reward its stake holders.Recently the company had brought out an attractive scheme for buying back its shareswhich benefited the shareholders tremendously.

With Warm Regards

Chetan R. Shah

Chairman & Managing Director