The Directors have pleasure in submitting their Fortieth Annual Report together withthe audited Financial Statements of your Company for the year ended March 312017.

Working Results: ( Rs in lacs)

Particulars Year ended March 312017 Year ended March 31 2016 Rs Rs Profit / (Loss) before Depreciation interest and Taxation 11226 11104 Less: Depreciation 15 29 Less: Interest 30 1 Profit before Taxation 11182 11074 Less/ (Add) Tax Expenses 2386 2378 Profit / (Loss) after tax after adjustment 8796 8696 Add: Other Comprehensive Income (OCI) (Net) 6 1 8802 8697 Less: Dividend on equity shares @ Re. 1 per equity share 284 284 Tax on Dividend 58 232 Other Adjustment as per Ind - AS - - Transfer to Other Equity 8460 6190 Earnings per share basic and diluted-(in Rs.) 30.93 30.59

DIVIDEND:

In line with the Dividend Policy of the Company your directors are pleased torecommend a dividend of Re.1/- per equity share for the FY 2016-17. BUY BACK OF SHARES:

During the year under review the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on March172017 have approved a buyback of 5437345 fully paid equity shares of Rs.10/- each fromthe shareholders at a price of Rs.275/per share for a total consideration ofRs.1495269875. The approval of Shareholders were obtained through Postal Ballot onApril 272017.

FUTURE PROSPECTS:

Your Company has entered into the Re-development and Rehabilitation of Slums in andaround Bhandup area of Mumbai.

The SPV (a LLP) wherein your Company holds 40% equity stake has launched its Project atByculla Mumbai.

DIRECTORS:

In accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013 Mr. Mayur RShah Director retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for reappointment.

Mr. Deepak R. Shah (DIN: 06954206 )was appointed as an Additional Director at the BoardMeeting held on February 92017. The Company has received a Notice signifying hiscandidature for appointment under Section 160 (1) of the Companies Act 2013.

Brief resume of Mr. Deepak R Shah nature of his experience in specific functional areaand names of the companies in which he holds directorship is mentioned and forms part ofthis Annual Report.

The reappointment of Mr. S. Ramamurthi (DIN:00135602) as Whole Time Director & CFOfor a period of 3 years from May 12017 is recommended by the Board of Directors.

CHANGES IN DIRECTORS:

Mr. V. Nagarajan.an Independent Director of the Company has resigned from the Boardeffective from May 292017 citing pre occupation. He was appointed as a Director on theBoard on January 282005. At the 37th AGM of the Company his appointment as anIndependent Director was formalized by the shareholders under Section 149 of the CompaniesAct 2013.

Since January 2005he has been Chairing the Audit Committee and Investors GrievanceCommittee of the Board. Mr. V. Nagarajan has been a Member of the Nomination &Remuneration Committee also. The Company has benefited immensely from his vast experienceand positive approach.

The Board while appreciating the efforts put in by Mr. V. Nagarajan during the tryingtimes placed on record his valuable contribution towards achieving excellence in all thespheres of Corporate activities and various Governance initiatives of the Company.

AUDITORS:

Since the tenure of M/s. Haribhakti & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants theStatutory Auditors of the Company is upto the conclusion of this 40th Annual GeneralMeeting the Board of Directors at their Meeting held on May 29 2017 have shortlisted M/sRajendra & Co. Chartered Accountants as the Statutory Auditors of the Companyeffective from the beginning of the FY 17-18i.e from April 1 2017. A certificate fromthem has been received to the effect that their appointment as Statutory Auditors ifmade is within the limits prescribed under section 139 of the Companies Act 2013.

SCHEME OF AMALGAMATION:

The scheme of amalgamation of Parmeka Pvt Ltd(PPL)-a 100% subsidiary of the Company.with itself was approved on October 62016 by the Hon'able High Court of Judicature.Bombay.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

Except the Chairman & Managing Director none of the employees are covered underRule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules2014 .The other details of disclosures pertaining to the Managerial personnel are dealt inthe annexure which forms part of this Directors Report.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The Company undertakes necessary Energy conservation and technology absorption methodswhile executing the projects by implementing advanced building system and usage of energyefficient materials during the construction of Projects.

There were no foreign exchange earnings and outgo during the current period.

LISTING:

The Equity Shares of the Company are listed on the BSE Limited and NSE Limited . TheCompany has paid the Annual Listing Fees for both the Exchanges fortheyear2017-18.

DEMATERIALIZATION OF SHARES:

The members are aware that the Company's equity shares are under compulsory trading indematerialized form for all categories of investors. REPORT U/S134 (3) OF THE COMPANIESACT 2103:

A report containing relevant information as required by the said section of theCompanies Act 2013 is dealt separately and forms part of this Directors Report.

FIXED DEPOSITS:

Your Company has not accepted any deposits from the public or its employees during theperiod under review.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSEMENT OF WOMEN AT WORK PLACE (PREVENTION PROHIBITIONAND REDRESSAL) ACT 2013:

The Company has in place a Policy in line with the requirements of The SexualHarassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention Prohibition & Redressal) Act 2013.Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints receivedregarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent contractual temporary trainees)are covered under this policy. During the year under review No Complaints were received.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

A separate section on disclosures specified in Companies Act 2013 along with otherrequirements as specified in Regulations 17 to 27 and 46(2)(b) to(i)ofSEBI (LODR)Regulations 2015 forms part of this Annual Report.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

As the tenure of 10 years of the Company's present Statutory Auditors M/s. Haribhakti& Co LLP Chartered Accountants is expiring at the conclusion of the ensuing AnnualGeneral Meeting the Board of Directors take this opportunity to place on record theirsincere appreciation for the excellent support and guidance provided by the outgoingStatutory Auditors .The Board also express its sincere appreciation and support extendedby the shareholders bankers customers suppliers/associates during the year underreview.

The Board whole heartedly acknowledges the dedicated and sincere efforts and servicesput in by the employees at all levels in the Company during very trying times. Theirdedicated efforts and enthusiasm has been integral to your Company's growth and success.