Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.
|BSE: 503101
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: MARATHON
|ISIN Code: INE182D01012
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
450.20
|
-18.70
(-3.99%)
|
OPEN
454.10
|
HIGH
466.00
|
LOW
443.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
451.95
|
-9.00
(-1.95%)
|
OPEN
473.70
|
HIGH
473.70
|
LOW
450.00
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. (MARATHON) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|FROM
|TO
|REMARKS
|02-05-2017
|Book Closure
|12-05-2017
|
|Buy Back of Shares
|02-09-2016
|Book Closure
|19-09-2016
|27-09-2016
|A.G.M. & Rs.1.0000 per share(10%)Dividend
|14-12-2015
|Book Closure
|22-12-2015
|
|Bonus issue
|03-08-2015
|Book Closure
|21-08-2015
|28-08-2015
|Rs.6.0000 per share(60%)Dividend
|23-07-2015
|Book Closure
|21-08-2015
|28-08-2015
|Rs.6.0000 per share(60%)Dividend
|18-08-2014
|Book Closure
|19-09-2014
|24-09-2014
|Rs.5.0000 per share(50%)Dividend & A.G.M.
|03-09-2013
|Book Closure
|11-09-2013
|20-09-2013
|Rs.4.5000 per share(45%)Dividend & A.G.M.
|23-08-2012
|Book Closure
|20-09-2012
|28-09-2012
|A.G.M. & Rs.4.00 per share(40%)Dividend
|09-08-2011
|Book Closure
|13-09-2011
|20-09-2011
|Rs.3.50 per share(35%)Dividend & A.G.M.
|09-09-2010
|Book Closure
|20-09-2010
|29-09-2010
|Rs.1.50 per share(15%)Special Dividend & Rs.0.50 per share(5%)Final Dividend A.G.M.
|08-09-2010
|Book Closure
|20-09-2010
|29-09-2010
|Rs.0.50 per share(5%)Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|28-06-2010
|Book Closure
|07-07-2010
|
|Bonus issue
|01-02-2010
|Book Closure
|10-02-2010
|
|Rs.1.50 per share(15%)Interim Dividend
|05-08-2009
|Book Closure
|16-09-2009
|24-09-2009
|Rs.1.60 per share(16%)Dividend & A.G.M.
