Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.

BSE: 503101 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: MARATHON ISIN Code: INE182D01012
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 450.20 -18.70
(-3.99%)
OPEN

454.10

 HIGH

466.00

 LOW

443.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 451.95 -9.00
(-1.95%)
OPEN

473.70

 HIGH

473.70

 LOW

450.00
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. (MARATHON) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE FROM TO REMARKS
02-05-2017 Book Closure 12-05-2017 Buy Back of Shares
02-09-2016 Book Closure 19-09-2016 27-09-2016 A.G.M. & Rs.1.0000 per share(10%)Dividend
14-12-2015 Book Closure 22-12-2015 Bonus issue
03-08-2015 Book Closure 21-08-2015 28-08-2015 Rs.6.0000 per share(60%)Dividend
23-07-2015 Book Closure 21-08-2015 28-08-2015 Rs.6.0000 per share(60%)Dividend
18-08-2014 Book Closure 19-09-2014 24-09-2014 Rs.5.0000 per share(50%)Dividend & A.G.M.
03-09-2013 Book Closure 11-09-2013 20-09-2013 Rs.4.5000 per share(45%)Dividend & A.G.M.
23-08-2012 Book Closure 20-09-2012 28-09-2012 A.G.M. & Rs.4.00 per share(40%)Dividend
09-08-2011 Book Closure 13-09-2011 20-09-2011 Rs.3.50 per share(35%)Dividend & A.G.M.
09-09-2010 Book Closure 20-09-2010 29-09-2010 Rs.1.50 per share(15%)Special Dividend & Rs.0.50 per share(5%)Final Dividend A.G.M.
08-09-2010 Book Closure 20-09-2010 29-09-2010 Rs.0.50 per share(5%)Final Dividend & A.G.M.
28-06-2010 Book Closure 07-07-2010 Bonus issue
01-02-2010 Book Closure 10-02-2010 Rs.1.50 per share(15%)Interim Dividend
05-08-2009 Book Closure 16-09-2009 24-09-2009 Rs.1.60 per share(16%)Dividend & A.G.M.

