JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd

Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.

BSE: 503101 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: MARATHON ISIN Code: INE182D01012
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 450.20 -18.70
(-3.99%)
OPEN

454.10

 HIGH

466.00

 LOW

443.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 451.95 -9.00
(-1.95%)
OPEN

473.70

 HIGH

473.70

 LOW

450.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 454.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 468.90
VOLUME 320
52-Week high 669.50
52-Week low 222.00
P/E 21.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,035
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 454.10
CLOSE 468.90
VOLUME 320
52-Week high 669.50
52-Week low 222.00
P/E 21.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,035
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. (MARATHON) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE AGM DATE REMARKS
16-08-2017 AGM 20-09-2017 AGM 20.09.2017Proceedings of the 40th AGM - Septembe...
02-09-2016 AGM 27-09-2016 AGM : 27/09/2016Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd has info...
31-08-2015 AGM 28-08-2015 Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd has informed BSE regardi...
18-08-2014 AGM 24-09-2014 AGM 24.09.2014Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd has inform...
03-09-2013 AGM 20-09-2013 AGM : 20.09.2013Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd has info...

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Marathon Nextgen Realty: