Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.
|BSE: 503101
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: MARATHON
|ISIN Code: INE182D01012
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
450.20
|
-18.70
(-3.99%)
|
OPEN
454.10
|
HIGH
466.00
|
LOW
443.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
451.95
|
-9.00
(-1.95%)
|
OPEN
473.70
|
HIGH
473.70
|
LOW
450.00
|OPEN
|454.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|468.90
|VOLUME
|320
|52-Week high
|669.50
|52-Week low
|222.00
|P/E
|21.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,035
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|473.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|460.95
|VOLUME
|13293
|52-Week high
|666.25
|52-Week low
|221.55
|P/E
|21.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,035
|Buy Price
|450.00
|Buy Qty
|72.00
|Sell Price
|453.70
|Sell Qty
|2.00
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. (MARATHON) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|REMARKS
|08-02-2018
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03-01-2018
|Board Meeting
|Acquisition of business undertaking, viz., Marathon FutureX IT Park' fro...
|15-12-2017
|Board Meeting
|Kindly note, as part of restructuring process / expansion of business, a...
|13-11-2017
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly ResultsKindly note, a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Com...
|10-08-2017
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly ResultsKindly note, a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Com...
|29-05-2017
|Board Meeting
|Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at ...
|27-04-2017
|Board Meeting
|A meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held o...
|17-03-2017
|Board Meeting
|Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of Board of ...
|09-02-2017
|Board Meeting
|Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd has informed BSE that the Meetings of the Bo...
|14-12-2016
|Board Meeting
|Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd has informed BSE that at the Meeting of Boar...
|14-09-2016
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30-05-2016
|Board Meeting
|Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board...
|16-03-2016
|Board Meeting
|Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board...
|12-02-2016
|Board Meeting
|Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of Board of ...
|03-11-2015
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Bonus issueMarathon Nextgen Realty Ltd has informed ...
|28-08-2015
|Board Meeting
|Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board...
|14-08-2015
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27-05-2015
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13-02-2015
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05-11-2014
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28-05-2014
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07-02-2014
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30-10-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07-08-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18-05-2013
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11-02-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
