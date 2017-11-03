JUST IN
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.

BSE: 503101 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: MARATHON ISIN Code: INE182D01012
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 450.20 -18.70
(-3.99%)
OPEN

454.10

 HIGH

466.00

 LOW

443.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 451.95 -9.00
(-1.95%)
OPEN

473.70

 HIGH

473.70

 LOW

450.00
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. (MARATHON) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE REMARKS
08-02-2018 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
03-01-2018 Board Meeting Acquisition of business undertaking, viz., Marathon FutureX IT Park' fro...
15-12-2017 Board Meeting Kindly note, as part of restructuring process / expansion of business, a...
13-11-2017 Board Meeting Quarterly ResultsKindly note, a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Com...
10-08-2017 Board Meeting Quarterly ResultsKindly note, a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Com...
29-05-2017 Board Meeting Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at ...
27-04-2017 Board Meeting A meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held o...
17-03-2017 Board Meeting Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of Board of ...
09-02-2017 Board Meeting Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd has informed BSE that the Meetings of the Bo...
14-12-2016 Board Meeting Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd has informed BSE that at the Meeting of Boar...
14-09-2016 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
30-05-2016 Board Meeting Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board...
16-03-2016 Board Meeting Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board...
12-02-2016 Board Meeting Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of Board of ...
03-11-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly Results & Bonus issueMarathon Nextgen Realty Ltd has informed ...
28-08-2015 Board Meeting Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board...
14-08-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
27-05-2015 Board Meeting Audited Results
13-02-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
05-11-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
28-05-2014 Board Meeting Audited Results
07-02-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
30-10-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
07-08-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
18-05-2013 Board Meeting Audited Results
11-02-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

