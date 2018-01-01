You are here » Home
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.
|BSE: 503101
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: MARATHON
|ISIN Code: INE182D01012
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
450.20
|
-18.70
(-3.99%)
|
OPEN
454.10
|
HIGH
466.00
|
LOW
443.00
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
451.95
|
-9.00
(-1.95%)
|
OPEN
473.70
|
HIGH
473.70
|
LOW
450.00
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. (MARATHON) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|28.44
|28.44
|18.96
|Reserves
|682.65
|598.05
|522.40
|Total Shareholders Funds
|711.09
|626.49
|541.36
|Secured Loans
|11.31
|0.00
|0.00
|Unsecured Loans
|0.54
|0.61
|0.52
|Total Debt
|11.85
|0.61
|0.52
|Total Liabilities
|722.94
|627.10
|541.88
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|0.56
|0.53
|5.11
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|0.48
|0.54
|125.66
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|19.92
|131.97
|10.00
|Sundry Debtors
|262.74
|69.06
|0.68
|Cash and Bank
|0.49
|3.38
|4.35
|Loans and Advances
|446.72
|429.60
|422.23
|Total Current Assets
|729.87
|634.01
|437.26
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|7.55
|7.77
|7.50
|Provisions
|0.13
|0.06
|14.41
|Net Current Assets
|722.19
|626.18
|415.35
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|722.94
|627.11
|541.88
