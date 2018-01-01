JUST IN
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd.

BSE: 503101 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: MARATHON ISIN Code: INE182D01012
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 450.20 -18.70
(-3.99%)
OPEN

454.10

 HIGH

466.00

 LOW

443.00
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 451.95 -9.00
(-1.95%)
OPEN

473.70

 HIGH

473.70

 LOW

450.00
Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd. (MARATHON) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 28.44 28.44 18.96
Reserves 682.65 598.05 522.40
Total Shareholders Funds 711.09 626.49 541.36
Secured Loans 11.31 0.00 0.00
Unsecured Loans 0.54 0.61 0.52
Total Debt 11.85 0.61 0.52
Total Liabilities 722.94 627.10 541.88
Application of Funds
Gross Block 0.56 0.53 5.11
Capital Work in Progress 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investments 0.48 0.54 125.66
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 19.92 131.97 10.00
Sundry Debtors 262.74 69.06 0.68
Cash and Bank 0.49 3.38 4.35
Loans and Advances 446.72 429.60 422.23
Total Current Assets 729.87 634.01 437.26
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 7.55 7.77 7.50
Provisions 0.13 0.06 14.41
Net Current Assets 722.19 626.18 415.35
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 722.94 627.11 541.88
